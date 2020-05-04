St. Louis Park trims costs amid expectations for lower revenue

St. Louis Park city leaders are preparing to cut costs amid lowered revenue due to COVID-19.
The city administration anticipates a loss of $1.2 million in building permits, about $1 million in additional tax delinquencies and more than $600,000 in lost recreation revenue as a result of the pandemic.
Chief Financial Officer Tim Simon outlined potential changes to fill an anticipated general fund gap of $2.4 million during an April 27 council meeting.
He identified $760,000 in cuts related to personnel funded by the city’s general fund.
“We have a number of positions that were budgeted to start July 1,” Simon explained. “We have a number of internship positions. We have a number of vacancies.”
Deputy City Manager Nancy Deno later identified several positions that the city is not filling currently, including police officer jobs that are on hold, workers at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, streets employees and a rental equity specialist.
The city can save about $330,000 by reducing utility bills, buying less for its inventories and not using as many consultants, Simon continued. The costs for utilities are decreasing with parts or all of some city facilities closed and the cost for inventories is not as high because the city is not performing as much work. Additionally, the city has postponed some projects, making consultants less necessary.
The city can save about $90,000 due to lower fuel costs and other supply savings, Simon estimated.
The city council had set aside $150,000 for council programs, which Simon identified as possible savings.
He suggested the city could also save $100,000 in its sustainability budget in such areas as a climate champions program with incentives for businesses to make climate-friendly changes like adding solar panels.
“Where businesses are right now, with everything that’s going on that’d be a good one to target, too,” said Simon, who added that the city could potentially bring the program back when the staff has the ability to better implement it.
“It might not make sense to do right now,” he said.
After a strong year for the budget in 2019, he suggested keeping extra operating funds of about $700,000 available instead of moving them into other accounts like the city typically does.
“We’re just going to hold it as an assigned fund balance for COVID-19,” Simon said. “That makes a big impact. It’s a great thing to have set aside.”
That still leaves a gap of about $270,000. City staff members have been trying to find additional purchases that could be delayed.
In addition to cutting general fund costs, city staff members have been seeking to cut expenses for infrastructure.
Department directors have identified building maintenance projects that could be delayed until fall or next year to help with the city’s cash flow.
With a few thousand dollars in maintenance for vehicles, the city could prolong the life of its fleet equipment by a year or two, thus saving nearly a half a million dollars, Simon indicated. City staff members have identified other projects, like work in the Historic Walker Lake district and the Connect the Park program, as construction that can be delayed.
The council has already agreed to delay some projects, like alley improvements, until next year.
The Parks and Recreation Division has identified more than $2 million in projects, such as playground replacements, that can be delayed until the fall or next year. The city could put off some streetlight replacement as well.
In all, the city has paused work on more than $6 million in projects that would normally be underway.
“But we’re not jeopardizing something where we’re going to lose a grant or maintenance dollars are going to go through the roof and we can’t recover,” Simon said.
Such efforts are not aimed at solving the $2.4 million gap as much as they are about preserving cash in case the situation worsens, according to City Manager Tom Harmening.
Simon described his estimates as conservative and said he is optimistic that not all negative assumptions will be realized.
As far as direct costs for the city for COVID-19, Simon said the city has spent about $19,000 on personal protective equipment supplies. He valued the amount of staff time spent addressing the pandemic at $365,000 as of mid-April. The city is tracking each employee’s specific tasks related to the pandemic for possible reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We’re hopeful,” Simon said of reimbursement. “And if we can’t, we can’t.”
Some council members, like Margaret Rog and Larry Kraft, urged city staff not to cut too much from sustainability efforts, but the council generally gave staff members credit for their work to find savings.
Of department directors, Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “This is classic crisis management, and they’re doing a great job.”
Councilmember Anne Mavity said she appreciated the conservative approach and indicated that the council should be careful about planning next year’s budget.
“I think that this is not going to be the year that we can really look at the levy to make up whatever differences are there just because, just like the city is stressed, our residents are as well,” Mavity said.
Councilmember Rachel Harris inquired whether the city would have to consider wage freezes for staff.
Harmening replied, “It kind of depends on what happens over the next few months.”
He expressed caution about the city’s financial position for next year.
“I am concerned about that budget year just because I think the effects of this pandemic are going to certainly reach into 2021 and perhaps longer,” Harmening said.
However, like Mavity, he suggested the city should plan for “a very modest levy adjustment.
Harmening said, “Given I think the mood of the country and the state and the city, it may be a reality that we really have to tighten things up in 2021.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.