Students through fifth grade have returned to St. Louis Park School District buildings for part of their weeks, but older students will continue to use distance learning.
The district carried on with a plan to have students in early education through second grade begin using the hybrid model Sept. 28. However, only students in grades three through five began using the hybrid model Oct. 5, as planned, rather than all older students. The model mixes in-person and distance learning throughout the school week.
Superintendent Astein Osei told the St. Louis Park School Board Sept. 29 that he had planned to recommend that the district move toward more in-person learning at the elementary level and move forward with a hybrid model for grades six through 12.
However, Osei said a regional support team representative from the Minnesota Department of Education called him and “expressed a great deal of concern” about St. Louis Park or any other school district that is still in distance learning moving to the hybrid system, particularly at the secondary level. The state staff member reported a disturbing increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year, particularly for students ages 15-19. Cases in the state for the age range increased by more than 2,000 between Sept. 3 and Sept. 28, and the staff member predicted a larger increase in coming weeks. Cases for ages 10-14 increased by about 700 during the period.
Osei said he asked the regional support team for more data to support the prediction of a coming COVID-19 spike, but the information had not been provided by the day of the board meeting. On the day of the meeting, Osei said he again asked for the data and for a written statement with the state’s recommendation. The state employee said the regional support team has not made written recommendations in the past but that Osei could describe the conversation to the board.
Board Chair Mary Tomback, who participated in the earlier follow-up call, described the conversation as frustrating because of a lack of clarity. However, she said the data that is available provides a picture of the situation.
After Boardmember Ken Morrison expressed skepticism about the direction from a state staff member who would not go on the record, Tomback said, “I think that they were trying to avoid giving mandates to us but were working hard to press us, to the extent that they could.”
Noting that the district could run the risk of moving to a hybrid model for a week and having to return to distance learning if cases increased, Osei said, “I’m actually really appreciative that they reached out and shared the information and really kind of pressed and guided us to be more mindful of this.”
He also pointed to pending leave requests from teachers at the secondary level, making a move to the hybrid system more difficult for older students.
“What would potentially happen if we tried to move forward now is that it could prevent us from continuing to offer certain courses,” Osei said.
Boardmember C. Colin Cox suggested that the district could still consider moving middle school students into the hybrid model, but Osei said similar staffing concerns exist.
Tomback noted that the regional support team representatives had focused on rising numbers at the secondary level and had not made significant recommendations regarding students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“I take that to mean that we are still good with sending our elementary students back,” she said.
Part of the revised plan the school board approved calls for moving elementary students to a full-day schedule as soon as feasible.
Because cases could increase for students in the younger age range in the future, Tomback urged the district to move to the full-day schedule quickly.
“I want to seize the opportunity to get our students as much in-person time as possible,” she said.
As the parent of an elementary student, Tomback said, “I am growing concerned about the limited amount of time that she is having with her teacher and her classmates.”
Upon learning of Osei’s revised recommendation for older students, Boardmember Laura McClendon expressed initial disappointment with having to continue to assist her nephew in his middle school education at home. However, as a teacher in another district, she said in-person learning would expose her to 70-75 students per day as secondary students move between classes.
“It’s just not feasible if we are really thinking about keeping kids safe,” said McClendon, who noted that at the elementary level, students remain in the same classroom. “I want my middle schooler to make it to high school.”
Osei acknowledged that some stakeholders had expressed concerns about transparency.
“This has probably been the longest three weeks to the beginning of any school year that I’ve ever experienced,” said Osei, who said staff members are encountering “uncharted waters” as district officials asked them to undertake tasks they have not had to do in the past.
“I really appreciate the fact that while there is a significant amount of emotion and fear connected to all of this that they continue to roll up their sleeves and try to find the best ways to educate our students,” Osei said.
Of 275 members of the Park Association of Teachers union, 235 said they believed that the district needed to spend more time in distance learning before it could successfully pivot to the hybrid model or full in-person learning.
However, 76% of the parents of elementary students who were polled during an online listening session that attracted nearly 300 people said they did not believe more time in distance learning would be necessary.
Osei scheduled more listening sessions Oct. 5-6 with a staff listening session planned Monday, Oct. 12.
Any student will still have the option to use distance learning. For the parents of students entering the hybrid system, the district has made a 34-page guide available on its website, slpschools.org.
