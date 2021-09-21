Eagan man charged with felony assault
An Eagan man has been charged with first-degree assault following a stabbing in St. Louis Park that required emergency surgery.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Adam Joseph Debing, 36, with a felony which carries a minimum sentence of a year and a day in prison. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster indicates Debing has been released after posting a $50,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint, St. Louis Park Police responded to a stabbing at the residence on Quebec Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. Aug. 29. Police spoke with a man who was “soaked in blood” and had a 2-inch wide and “extremely deep cut on the entire backside of his neck near the hairline,” the document states.
The man was rushed to a hospital for the emergency surgery. He allegedly identified Debing as the person who had stabbed him, according to police. According to the court document, Debing \sent threatening text messages to the man.
During a confrontation at the victim’s residence, the man walked to Debing’s vehicle and found the driver’s door open but Debing not inside it.
Debing then rushed the man from the rear, placed him in a chokehold and took him to the ground, the document alleges. The man felt a burning sensation in the back of his neck, and he alleged that Debing said, “How do you like that?” The man said he wrestled the knife away from Debing, who then fled in his vehicle, according to the complaint.
After police located and arrested Debing, he reportedly confirmed he sent text messages. However, Debing told police the man had approached him when he arrived in his vehicle and had used pepper spray against him. Debing said he pushed the man away and left the area but denied using a knife or stabbing the man.
Police said they found the knife where the man had dropped it. While police said the defendant could describe the unique features of the knife, he told police it had been taken from him several weeks earlier.
