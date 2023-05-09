After opening the season with a 17-7 loss against Waconia, the St. Louis Park softball team began its second trip through the Metro West Conference schedule with a 7-1 loss May 4 at Aquila Park.

Azlyn McDonnell
Park ninth-grader Azlyn McDonnell struck out four Waconia batters in a 7-1 complete game loss on Thursday. 

The Orioles generated more than enough base runners on May 4 to make it a closer final score as they drew 11 walks. Both hits came at important times in the game while only striking out three times.

Ella Nguyen
Park's Ella Nguyen drew three walks against Waconia on May 4. She went 2-for-3 scoring twice in an 11-10 walkoff win over Minnetonka on May 5.
Dereona Martin
Park sophomore Dereona Martin, right, went 1-for-2 with two walks and drove in Rowen Jansen against Waconia. The next day Martin’s RBI single scored Sam Meyer for a walkoff 11-10 win over Minnetonka. 
Rowen Jansen
Park leadoff batter Rowen Jansen slaps the ball down the third base line for a hit against Waconia on Thursday. Against Minnetonka on Friday, she went 2-for-5 scoring twice.
Sadie Lund
Park base runner Sadie Lund rounds second base against Waconia on Thursday.

