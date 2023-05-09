After opening the season with a 17-7 loss against Waconia, the St. Louis Park softball team began its second trip through the Metro West Conference schedule with a 7-1 loss May 4 at Aquila Park.
The Orioles generated more than enough base runners on May 4 to make it a closer final score as they drew 11 walks. Both hits came at important times in the game while only striking out three times.
“We left runners all over the place,” coach Chris Gabler said, straining his voice, knowing they are so close to breaking a game wide open indicating that the team’s inexperience at the plate has led to a less confident approach since no one wants to do the wrong thing. “We had a ton of opportunities. ... It’s a growth thing and they are coming along.”
The Orioles figured out how to generate those base runners into runs in a wild 11-10 walk-off win over Minnetonka on Friday as the bats generated 16 hits.
Offense
Two walks and an error helped load the bases in the first inning before senior captain Kam Halley’s comebacker to the pitcher allowed the Wildcats to get out of the inning without giving up a run.
Two more runners were stranded in the second and third innings, respectively, before Park went down in order in the fourth inning.
The Orioles loaded the bases in the fifth inning before sophomore Cora ZumBrunnen bounced a grounder to the second baseman who turned the play into a force out at second base to preserve a 5-0 lead.
Senior captain Sadie Lund drew the Orioles’ seventh walk of the day and moved up to second base on sophomore Rowen Jansen’s hard-hit single past the shortstop. Dereona Martin drove the ball into center field to allow Jansen to score the Orioles’ first run of the game. Martin, the Orioles’ sophomore first baseman, already drew two walks.
Senior captain Sam Meyer kept the rally going with a four-pitch walk with two outs to load the bases for a third inning before Ella Nguyen struck out to end the threat.
Park junior Olivia Greffe and Lund drew walks in the seventh inning before Jansen bounced a grounder to the third baseman to end the game.
Park freshman Azlyn McDonnell went the distance allowing five earned runs on eight hits. She walked three and struck out four batters.
Fielding has greatly improved as of late with only two errors going back four games.
“That’s really good and our pitchers have been phenomenal,” Gabler said. “Presley Loberg who is an eighth grader, Azlyn McDonnell is a ninth grader and went today for us and Gabby Fadden is a 10th grader. They are learning how to pitch at this level and doing a great job.”
Gabler said, “The future is so bright and we have a couple who are starting to figure it out, stuff that last year we did, we are moving on with the progression this year.”
Gabler said earlier in the year the laid-back approach of the team hurt them as they were run-ruled three of the opening four games.
“They were kinda defeated but now we’re figuring out we can play with these guys which is a revelation of figuring it out,” Gabler said.
Part of that progression came through in a pair of tournament games on April 29, a 14-0 win over Mahtomedi in five innings before losing to Holy Angels 7-4 to end the day.
The Orioles were tied 4-4 in the seventh inning against Holy Angels before missing on a play in the field to get out of a jam.
“We were right there against a state-caliber team, so that’s where they are figuring it out and one of these days they are going to get it. It may not be this year,” Gabler said of a team that made a run to the Section 6AAAA elimination final before losing to Wayzata 8-2 one game away from the final.
Park rebounded from a first-round 13-3 loss to Edina to top Minneapolis South and Robbinsdale Armstrong by a combined 25-9 before topping Edina 5-3 in an elimination game to face Wayzata in extra innings. McDonnell made her varsity debut in the game, going 7 1/3 innings as an eighth grader. After allowing a home run to open the game, she settled in. Loberg game in for the final two outs in the eighth inning. Park scored twice in the ninth inning and Loberg struck out two Edina batters to end it.
“That was so much fun because that was the win they needed to get to figure out they can play with those schools,” Gabler said as the bulk of that team is back this spring looking to build on the success.
Walkoff win
Friday’s win over Minnetonka featured more timely hitting to help Loberg record the win in the pitcher’s circle going 5 1/3 innings. She struck out seven batters, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and two walks. McDonnell came in for the final 1 2/3 innings to preserve the win.
After Park centerfielder Eva Taybior went 0-for-4 against Waconia, she went 3-for-5 against Tonka scoring three times.
It was Martin’s lone hit of the game which proved to be the biggest as Meyer scored the decisive run on a hard-hit grounder up the middle with two outs. Meyer was a courtesy runner for Loberg who doubled on a fly ball to right field.
All 10 Orioles batters who came to the plate picked up at least one hit. Nguyen, Jansen and Loberg each had two hits. Loberg, Fadden and Meyer each drove in two runs.
The schedule remains tough for the Orioles who opened the week against Jefferson on May 8 before a doubleheader against crosstown rival and perennial state entrant Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Wednesday. Park closes out the week at Chanhassen on Friday, May 12 for the fourth Metro West game of the week. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m.
