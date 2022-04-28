St. Louis Park is continuing to come to terms with raises for its union employees.
The fire union and city recently approved a plan for wage hikes. The St. Louis Park City Council voted April 18 to approve a labor agreement with the union that runs through 2023.
The agreement calls for the city to increase wages by 3% this year and another 3% next year in addition to a biweekly increase of $38.58 this year and another biweekly increase of the same amount the following year. The additional bump relates to St. Louis Park’s comparison of its pay to other cities in the area. The city policy is to pay its employees at the 85th percentile of the market, meaning that only 15% of other cities in the area pay more, according to Human Resources Director Ali Timpone. The market adjustment means that 27 other cities in the region will pay more than St. Louis Park for firefighters but most will pay less.
Mayor Jake Spano noted the city undertook a wage analysis for its staff several years ago. He added that staffing is the city’s largest expense.
“The people who work here, the people who plow your streets, the people who run your parks programs and cut the grass, and, yes, the firefighters and police officers that work for us are a big part of what our budget goes to,” Spano said.
Timpone said the 3% wage increases are “definitely in line with what other cities are doing” for a cost-of-living adjustment.
City staff members typical can be eligible for additional increases based on performance and longevity.
Timpone added that few of St. Louis Park’s peer cities have a comparable fire department since St. Louis Park has full-time firefighters rather than relying upon a paid-on-call model. The city previously used a combination of full-time and paid-on-call firefighters before shifting to a full-time model last year.
“The market is much smaller there, and so it’s more volatile because of that,” Timpone said when comparing firefighter contracts in the area.
However, the general wage increase this year for St. Louis Park firefighters is consistent with the city’s pay hikes for nonunion employees, according to a city staff report.
Last year, firefighter salaries ranged from about $72,000 to about $94,000, according to the city website, stlouispark.org. Firefighters receive insurance and disability coverage as well as a pension.
Eight firefighters are assigned to each of the three daily shifts, with half assigned to each of the city’s two fire stations. On average, the department responds to 12 calls for service in a 24-hour period. Firefighters also participate in training and assist with fire prevention activities during shifts, according to the city website.
Fire captains previously had been nonunion employees but petitioned to form a union in late 2020. The Bureau of Mediation Services required the three fire captains to join the existing bargaining group for firefighters. As a result, the new contract includes the fire captain position. However, fire captains will continue to have a separate leave schedule from other positions that had previously been a part of the union.
The contract also adds an equity statement that says the city and union will work together to advance the city’s goals for racial equity. The city has been adding the language to each of its open contracts.
“That statement basically memorializes in this historical document that the union and the employer both agree that advancing racial equity is worthwhile and important, and we agreed to work together on those initiatives,” Timpone said.
St. Louis Park has now settled five out of its six contracts with unions for 2022. The city is still in negotiations with a police officer bargaining group.
While the new contract with the firefighter union is for two years, the previous one-year contract had expired at the end of 2021.
