Attorneys recommended against making the percentages mandatory, though
St. Louis Park informally set diversity goals for businesses that benefit from city financial support last year.
The goals apply to companies that receive more than $200,000 in financial assistance that are involved in new construction, renovation or similar projects for commercial, industrial, multifamily or mixed-use developments. The council had not formally adopted the goals, but staff put them into effect anyway following previous council discussion. Despite differing views on how companies should report results and whether the goals would lead to businesses seeking more financial assistance, the council generally supported the idea in a recent work session.
Members also asked about making the goals into requirements. However, the city attorney and legal counsel for the St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority advised city leaders against making the hiring percentages mandatory for affected businesses. The attorneys said the city could establish goals “to create more opportunities in the development community for historically under-represented women and black people, indigenous people, and people of color (BIPOC), and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI),” according to a city staff report.
The goals
Thirteen percent of the staff for developers, contractors, subcontractors and “peripheral enterprises” like consultants should be people of color, according to the goals.
The proportion of construction workers themselves at job sites who are people of color should be 32%, according to the city.
The goals for women originally ranged from 6% to 10%. In December, city staff recommended increasing the goal for women in the workforce at job sites to 20% “to better align with the goals of the state and county for the metro area.”
Many of the goals are similar to those in Minnesota Housing’s “Minority or Women Business Enterprises Compliance Guide,” according to the city report.
“These goals are increasingly becoming well known and more widely implemented by Twin Cities area developers and contractors,” the staff report says. “As a result, area companies have developed systems for tracking and reporting these metrics for metro cities and state agencies.”
The peripheral enterprise goals relating to consultants like architects, accountants, attorneys, lenders and others are unique to St. Louis Park, according to the staff report.
Making a mandate?
During a December City Council work session, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed asked why the goals could not be requirements.
Redevelopment Administrator Jennifer Monson replied that capacity is one issue.
“There’s not tons of BIPOC/AAPI-owned contractors,” Monson said. “We know that this is an issue that people are having.”
Some existing such businesses are already busy and cannot take on additional jobs because they are small, she added.
Council Member Tim Brausen noted that the Metropolitan Council, in a recent report to a committee for the Southwest Light Rail Transit line, reported it had fallen short of its goals for years.
“It’s challenging, but we continue to create these goals and hopefully people out there in the world see that and undergo the necessary training to get the opportunity to do it,” Brausen said.
Council Member Margaret Rog remarked that in her experience working with Dunwoody College of Technology on the topic of women and tech careers, “A lot of women quit because they can’t handle the harassment, so it’s a cultural problem as well. There are women who train for that and then just leave it because it’s pretty bad.”
Additionally, Community Development Director Karen Barton said the city would have to conduct a multi-year study to establish that disparities the city is trying to address do exist in St. Louis Park before making the goals into requirements.
City Manager Kim Keller noted the city then would have to conduct additional studies to show disparities continued to exist in the city in order to keep requirements in place.
“It’s a large financial and time commitment, and this gets us moving,” Keller said of the goals, which she added would lay the groundwork should the city ever seek to establish them as requirements.
Mayor Jake Spano questioned why the city would need a long-term study to make such goals into requirements but did not need a study to require developers who receive city assistance to include income-restricted units in new residential properties.
Barton responded that the city’s inclusionary housing policy relates to buildings while the workforce requirements relate to people.
“If you’re trying to focus on one group and it benefits one group over another group, then you really have to establish that there is an existing disparity that you’re trying to address,” Barton said.
Spano remarked that governments had not needed to conduct lengthy studies in the past to use restrictive covenants to prevent Black and brown individuals from buying property in areas.
“But we do need to have one to prove that we’re going to use issues of race and gender as a determining factor in a policy to try and reverse some of that?” he asked.
Brausen, an attorney, said more fact-finding is necessary to justify potential requirements to a court in order to address arguments of reverse discrimination.
Spano replied, “I’m not arguing that. I’m arguing the fact that we never had to justify it the other way, but we’ve got to justify it now.”
Cost concerns
The city asked several developers to review the goals, including Sherman Associates, Opus Development Group, Project for Pride in Living, Common Bond, Saturday Properties and Anderson Companies. The developers expressed willingness to track and report the metrics, according to the city staff report.
“They also indicated that implementation of these goals would likely add to the overall costs of projects in the city,” the report says.
Rog asked what will happen when developers do not meet the goals. Monson indicated the city would not have the ability to cancel financial assistance since the goals are not requirements but said the information would give the city data about inclusion and diversity in St. Louis Park.
Barton said city staff would ask companies why they are not meeting goals.
“If they’re just like, forget you, you know, we’re not really working toward these goals, we don’t really care, we’re not likely to work with them again in the future,” Barton said. “That is kind of the, you know, informal punishment that we can do.”
As for developer concern about extra costs, Spano said, “It should be more than mildly embarrassing if somebody comes forward and says of doing the right thing, ‘Geez, it just cost us a lot more money.’ Yeah, well, so did not throwing creosote in the ditch at Louisiana Oaks Park, right, but, you know, that had to get dealt with, too.”
Monson clarified, “Everyone that we had review the policy was very excited about it and they are already doing some of this work.”
Barton added that nonprofit developers joined for-profit developers in saying the goals would cost them more. She added that the city initially received push-back from developers about its inclusionary housing policy but that other cities also went on to adopt similar policies.
Of the new goals, Barton said, “I think as the years progress and more cities get it, it’ll just be part of doing business.”
Council Member Lynette Dumalag, who is senior vice president of real estate consulting firm JLL Minneapolis, said some individuals in the community development industry are concerned about having to find a new attorney, for example, and that subcontractors may charge more if they are smaller businesses with fewer economies of scale.
“I do agree that we should be looking at (these) as targeted goals with the expectation that we will be asking these questions in person, potentially in front of a developer when the project is complete,” said Dumalag, who added that many developers are well-intentioned but often make decisions that are easiest, such as using a contractor they have used frequently in the past instead of looking for a new company with which to do business.
The city may have to be patient for years before companies meet all the targets, she cautioned, but the goals could move the needle forward faster.
Dumalag said, “It will take time, but we’ve got to start somewhere.”
