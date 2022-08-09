St. Louis Park city leaders plan to buy a commercial building for nearly $1.8 million with the goal of offering affordable space for small businesses.
Last month, the St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority approved a purchase agreement with North Coast Partners to buy property at 4300 W. 36 1/2 St.
Closing on the 8,600-square-foot building and parking area is set to occur by the end of September.
The building on the corner of Excelsior Boulevard and West 36 1/2 Street previously housed Second Debut, which showcased fashion items and art that had been donated to Goodwill.
City staff members plan to work with the Partnership in Property Commercial Land Trust to divide the space up to accommodate between four and seven businesses, depending on market feedback, according to a city staff report.
The city would sell the property to the land trust, which would retain ownership of the land itself while selling spaces to “qualified, limited-income small business,” the report says.
“The spaces would be made affordable by taking the land cost out of their purchase price,” the staff report explains. “The resale value of the spaces would also be capped to maintain affordability and enable the owners to build assets and wealth.”
The city estimates it will need to spend another $1.3 million to renovate the space along with $32,000 on environmental investigation costs. The city is seeking a Hennepin County grant for about $400,000 to cover some of the costs.
St. Louis Park Community Developer Director Karen Barton estimated the city would make up most of its expenses when selling to the land trust, but she said, “There would likely be some subsidy that would be provided by the EDA to make the property affordable for the small businesses.”
Barton indicated during the July 18 meeting that the city and land trust would seek additional grants beyond the county funds it is seeking.
Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “The intention is to give people that have not necessarily had the opportunity to be able to create small businesses in a supportive environment that opportunity through the city acquiring a fairly desirable piece of commercial property.”
He described the plan as a pilot program.
“At this point, we’re just agreeing to purchase the property,” Brausen said. “I’m in favor of doing that to give us options.”
A week prior, Brausen had raised concerns about the deal, describing himself as “not overly comfortable” with the amount of money the city planned to spend unless he understood the benefits better. Noting that most small businesses fail within their first five years, he said he wanted to learn about how successful the trust’s efforts had been in the past.
Other council members during the July 11 council study session indicated the property could serve as an incubator for small businesses.
“It’s just in a bang-on perfect location,” Mayor Jake Spano said. “If something could work, that would be an ideal location for it.”
Councilmember Sue Budd said at the EDA meeting that the land trust has made an impact in communities of color by providing entry points for businesses.
Budd said, “I think it fits with our priorities really well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.