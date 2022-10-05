School district and city partner in offering hundreds of activities annually
For St. Louis Park resident Beth Van Poll, lifelong learning takes place in a very familiar place.
Van Poll attended kindergarten through sixth grade at Lenox Elementary School while living nearby. Now she visits Lenox Community Center three times a week for a St. Louis Park Senior Program enhanced fitness class. While attending the senior program’s 50th anniversary-event Sept. 28, she remarked that her friends have noted her continued presence at the building.
“They tease me that I’m back where I started out years ago,” Van Poll said.
Carol Schaub, who sold preserves and a dill dip at the event in the community center’s gymnasium, founded a business through her involvement with St. Louis Park educational activities.
The St. Louis Park resident first brought jam to a class she taught on artisan bread-making. That led to a class on making jams, prompting more interest in her creations.
“They asked me if I could sell my jams, and a little cottage industry was born,” said Schaub, whose Artisan Breads and Preserves By Carol business has now been running for a decade.
The miniature craft fair at the event served as a preview for a larger craft fair featuring at least 26 vendors and set from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Park Community Church, 6805 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
Schaub’s wares caught the attention of St. Louis Park School Boardmember Virginia Mancini, the board’s liaison to the St. Louis Park Senior Program Advisory Council.
After trying some of Schaub’s samples, Manicini commented, “I think what is so impressive is that not only does the Lenox Community Center really get resources to older St. Louis Park residents, but it also keeps them connected to that lifelong learning, and I think that’s fantastic. I love every program here. It just is so much fun – the yoga, the woodworking, the Friday movie nights. This is a really great way to keep all of our community members connected.”
Angie Martinez Grande, the adult programs supervisor for St. Louis Park Community Education, said of the senior program at Lenox, “A lot of people say that this is their home away from home. This is where they come to be social.”
As people age, many tend to become isolated and their communities can fall away, Martinez Grande said. The St. Louis Park Senior Program allows them to visit every day, if they like, for gatherings that range from a needlecraft group to Tai Chi.
The program offers about 150 activities each season geared toward enhancing the lives of people “50 or better in our community,” Martinez Grande said. A newly eligible participant would have been born the same year the program began.
The Sept. 28 celebration marking that anniversary featured popcorn, cake, cupcakes and other snacks along with music by keyboardist Pete Cappello, who brought his quick wit and fast fingers to the gym. The event served as the kickoff to the senior program’s fall season.
The St. Louis Park School District sponsors the senior program in partnership with the city, and Superintendent Astein Osei called Lenox Community Center one of his favorite places to be in St. Louis Park.
“I was reflecting on my why is it that I like to be here so much,” Osei mused on stage. “Really, what it boils down to is each of you – it’s the people that make up the community.”
Members of the senior program appeared at a school board meeting the previous night to discuss their favorite activities, like trips to places like Stillwater, Duluth and Harmony, cooking classes, ballroom dance, art, history and wellness classes, card games, lectures and films.
While the senior program began in 1972 at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, it has been a mainstay at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd., since 1979.
Martinez Grande touched upon the dedication senior program participants have had even amid limited access and changes during the worst part of the pandemic.
“This tenacity is what I believe is the reason we’ve been successful for 50 years, and I look forward to many more,” she said.
Boardmember Abdihakim Ibrahim, who attended the Sept. 28 event, noted during the board meeting the importance of supporting older adults.
To leaders of the senior program, Ibrahim said, “Culturally, one of the main things about having kids is they have to take care of me as I take care of them when they are little. So I just want to say thank you for what are you doing.”
Boardmember Heather Wilsey added that senior program members warmly greeted her mother-in-law when she visited a dance event while visiting from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“Just to have that kind of welcoming environment meant so much to her and she just felt so good being there,” Wilsey said. “She has often talked about that experience.”
City proclamation
Earlier in the month, the city issued a proclamation declaring this the year of the St. Louis Park Senior Program in honor of the anniversary.
Councilmember Margaret Rog said her mother joined the senior program this year. Despite the challenges facing her mom, Rog said she found many friends through exercise classes and loves lectures the program offers.
“I cannot put into words really how welcoming the senior program is to people like my mom,” Rog said. “I’m so proud to have such a program in our community.”
More information about the senior program is available at slpcommunityed.com/adults-seniors/senior-program or by calling 952-928-6444. Information on the Nov. 5 craft fair is at slpseniorcenter.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.