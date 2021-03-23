Appearing on a state watch list relating to discipline has helped lead the St. Louis Park School District to make major changes in how school officials approach student behavior.
The district appeared on the list due to disciplining students of color and students with disabilities at higher rates than their peers. As a result, the state required the district to set aside special education funds for at least three years to work on other techniques like restorative practices, which have roots in Indigenous cultures.
“We didn’t want to be on that list, but the outcome of it is this,” Tami Reynolds, district director of student services, said in a March 8 update for the St. Louis Park School Board. “It’s taking really a bad thing and turning it into really a good thing.”
Former St. Louis Park High School principal Scott Meyers is serving as a restorative practices coordinator as the district builds upon past work with the concept.
“What we’re seeking is not something that’s reactive when students have found themselves in a place where consequences are discussed or harm has happened,” Meyers said. “We want to prioritize building relationships and elevating the community.”
He and other district staff have been working with Stephanie Autumn, a member of the Hopi tribe who has represented the International Treaty Council and other American Indian human rights organizations at the United Nations, according to her biography.
Although this school year has been turbulent, Meyers said, “Our work with restorative practices I think is coming to us at an amazing opportune time because there is quite a bit of conflict that we see as we look out into the world right now, and there’s definitely a need to restore community and be together with each other when we repair harm.”
The district’s work with restorative practices benefited from a 2019-20 Prairie Care grant. Although the grant has run out, the district created a plan to maintain the momentum.
Restorative practices can include statements and questions about how a person has been affected by another’s actions, informal conferences, small circles and formal conferences. Techniques include asking students questions about how they’re doing and what their needs are as well as about their hopes and dreams in an informal way.
Compared to historic discipline practices in the district and elsewhere, Meyers said, “We can look at some other options to both empower students as they’re making mistakes but, more importantly, learn from those mistakes and understand the impact they have on others.”
While working as an assistant principal at the high school, Meyers said he learned quickly that the school’s past punitive discipline practices often led to repetitive issues.
“When students are in physical conflict or near physical conflict, there are times where you really need to slow down and have the conversation to build the trust,” Meyers said.
The practices do not completely eliminate school suspensions, which he said are still used when necessary for safety.
However, he said, “I think we can dramatically reduce (suspensions) by addressing the heart of what’s happening with our students.”
As an example, he said students who are being disruptive in a hallway could enter into a discussion with an impacted teacher or peers.
Michele Edwins, who works with restorative practices at the elementary and early childhood levels, said relationships are not necessarily repaired with suspensions. When students return, she said, “Everyone ends up on edge. People aren’t really focused on learning.”
When conflicts arise, Edwins said of restorative practices, “I truly feel like that can be revolutionary, and I think it’s far more supportive than having a student leave and come back without any learning taking place around it.”
For district staff, Meyers said, “Those adult-to-adult relationships could use some attention and some patience, especially given the circumstances that they’re working under currently with school being such a changing and moving space.”
With students returning to in-person classes, he added, “There’s something about the energy in the room when we’re working with students who are speaking their voices, and so we’re excited to plug back into that in a more meaningful and more energetic way.”
He suggested student groups like the Student Organization Against Racism and Natural Helpers, which seek to make students feel welcome and supported, could add restorative practices like circles to their activities.
Using an analogy of a braid from Autumn, Meyers said restorative practices should be combined with courageous conversations about race and other techniques to create culturally responsive instruction.
The mindset of restorative practices will be useful as the School Board considers its student behavior policy, with a goal of helping students feel that they are a part of the community and have a sense of ownership, Boardmember Laura McClendon said.
Although Chair Mary Tomback said some residents have told her the district needs to have stronger discipline with more consequences, she said, “Zero tolerance policies simply do not work at correcting behavior.”
She added, “We’re supposed to just not teach them math and reading but we’re supposed to educate them on conflict resolution and growth and maturity.”
Tomback suggested education provided for families about how restorative practices work in a classroom. Reynolds, who expressed her surprise that the parent of a kindergarten student had been upset with a circle in a class, said she hoped implementing the practices for the youngest students will help parents understand the practices and “will bring about that natural peace for our families moving forward.”
Boardmember C. Colin Cox noted his own experience as an in-school suspension monitor who often saw the same students repeatedly.
“There’s probably lots of traces of racism and other cultural biases that were showing up as part of that, too, unfortunately, so this seems to address it,” Cox said.
As a first-grade teacher, Boardmember Heather Wilsey said she believes restorative practices work based on students requesting circles and seeking to talk to each other.
She said, “It’s just delightful to see them so empowered.”
