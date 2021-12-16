While school resource officers have been a point of debate nationally, St. Louis Park School District Superintendent Astein Osei praised the program locally.
Early in the current school year, Osei introduced the officers for the 2021-22 school year who are Chaunté Ford at St. Louis Park Middle School and Maurice Smith, Jr., at St. Louis Park High School.
“St. Louis Park Public Schools and the city of St. Louis Park have had a very longstanding, positive relationship, one that is uncommon in many cities across this nation,” Osei told the St. Louis Park School Board in September.
He noted the city provides the officers at no charge to the district.
“That’s just uncommon, but I think it truly speaks to the city’s care, the police department’s care and really the children-first model that encompasses us here in St. Louis Park,” Osei said.
His comments predated questions on the St. Louis Park City Council last month about whether the district should contribute to the cost of the officers. Despite the discussion, the council eventually voted unanimously to approve an agreement that specified the city would pay for the officers.
Osei pointed out that St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey is a former school resource officer himself. Osei said Harcey “knows intimately what it takes to build positive relationships with students and families and to support the healthy development of all of our learners.”
Harcey added that he worked at the junior high school, now St. Louis Park Middle School, and the former Eliot Elementary School.
“It’s just a proud tradition of our agency, and we see it as a vital part of our community, being involved in the schools and forming that relationship and that partnership with the school district, your administrators, your teachers and, of course, your students and your learners,” Harcey told the board.
Smith is originally from Chicago but joined the St. Louis Park Police Department four years ago after graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He also worked as a school resource officer last year.
Ford, who was born and raised in Minnesota, said, “My passion is making the future better for you.”
She holds the door open for students in the morning and at the end of the school day.
“It’s amazing because every student says, ‘Good morning’ or ‘Have a good night,’” Ford said. “It’s been a really positive interaction.”
To help make her office more welcoming, Ford said she keeps clothes, shoes, hygiene products and on hand for students.
“A lot of kids come there to take breaks throughout the day,” Ford said.
While she undertakes police work like taking reports, she said, “I’m really big on supporting the staff and the families.”
At the high school, Smith said he aims to help bridge gaps with students.
Last year, he said, “I dealt with a lot of kids that didn’t really trust the police, and growing up they’ve witnessed some things that made them just not like us – just being 100% honest. So what I really tried to do that first year was build a relationship with a lot of those students and get those kids to trust me.”
Like Ford, Smith greets students as they arrive. Some students will give him hugs and approach him to talk during lunch and after school, he said. Like Ford, he conducts police work, working with the school administration on building security and addressing traffic concerns outside the school.
Smith said he seeks to help provide students with assistance, whether they are having problems at school or home.
“I always tell them, ‘Hey, if you want just come down to my office first thing in the morning, you know, we can sit down and chat, however long it takes,’ and a lot of kids are open to that,” said Smith, who noted he works closely with social workers at the school.
The officers interact with students in the community through such endeavors as playing basketball with them at Ainsworth Park, shopping with kids during the holiday season, fishing and skateboarding.
“This is a fantastic resource that we get from the city, and I am so happy that we kept them in the schools whereas other schools have started removing those resources,” Boardmember Ken Morrison said.
He said he had heart-to-heart conversations in the last year with his three children, two of whom have been the high school and one who is still at the school.
“All of them and their friends had great positive, relaxed relationships with the resource group, and they still do today,” Morrison said.
He added, “Keep up the great work. Really glad to have you guys on board.”
The school resource officers follow the police department’s overall community policing model through involvement in neighborhood activities, Boardmember Karen Waters said. She told Harcey he has expanded the community policing that already had been a part of the department’s culture.
Waters said, “It’s very commendable that policing works well in our community because of your dedication to professionalism and safety and really building relationships not only with our students but in our neighborhoods.”
