The St. Louis Park School District finished its last fiscal year more than $1 million over its budget and likely will need to make cuts.
In describing the way the district ended the fiscal year, at $1,022,000 over budget, Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson said, “That is not usual for this district.”
Much of the financial situation is related to COVID-related expenses, Magnuson said. To avoid complicating multiple fiscal years, the district did not factor in federal funds for such expenses during the last fiscal year but will this fiscal year.
“We will not leave any funding on the table for federal and state funding,” Magnuson said during a Nov. 9 virtual School Board meeting.
The district did stay close to budget on salaries and benefits, and Magnuson downplayed the impact of the last fiscal year’s results.
“Overall, being 1.75% over budget is a really good result,” she said. “We’d like to stay within 2% (of the budget), and we were able to do that even in this COVID time.”
Much of the extra expenses related to technical support as well as the cost to bring in substitute teachers to fill in for staff. Special education litigation also added to costs.
Of the outcome of the last budget year, Magnuson said, “I’d rather bring the board an outcome that spending was below budget, but I think given all that the district was able to accomplish toward the end of the year, it’s a not surprising outcome.”
The results from the last fiscal year have decreased the district’s fund balance from what the board had budgeted, but it still is more than twice the minimum established in a board policy.
Declining enrollment has also had an impact this school year.
“That’s going to result in another million-dollar decline in revenue, so we’re looking to identify at least $1 million dollars in expenditure reductions,” Magnuson said. “Just know that we’re actively working on that.”
Rising construction costs have led to concerns since the district is in the midst of a multi-year plan to upgrade its facilities.
“We want to be able to complete the high school and Central Community Center as anticipated, so we’ll be coming to the board with strategies about that,” Magnuson said.
CARES Act spending
The district has used nearly half of $1.3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act aid allocated for the district on safety and sanitation, including masks, Plexiglas screens at teachers’ desks, front offices and nurses’ offices and wipes in offices and classrooms.
About $410,000 of the federal money went toward technology “that went directly into students’ hands,” Magnuson said.
Other federal funds have helped offset student nutrition costs, staff technology, contact tracing on school buses, additional textbooks and musical instruments, communication and signage, additional time for staff and other transportation needs, such as delivering materials.
After sharing additional federal money with private schools in the community, the district will have access to another $500,000 in federal funds. Magnuson said a new federal relief package is needed, though.
“It does not take long to spend the federal funding,” she said.
While planning for the next fiscal year is still early, Magnuson said the district staff’s initial recommendation would be to expect no increase in state per-pupil funding and to factor in a decline in enrollment. Costs like fuel and utilities may also increase.
More cuts ahead
As a result, Magnuson suggested the district would need to cut 3% out of its budget in the next fiscal year.
“More to come on all of that, but it’s not great news,” she said. “We’re going to make substantial budget cuts for next year.”
In the area of silver linings, Magnuson said the district will begin to benefit from energy savings as a result of system upgrades in its buildings and that its self-funded medical program is performing well. Voters approved an operating referendum in 2017 that helps the district, although Magnuson said the district may want to consider seeking a larger levy for technology given increased needs.
Legislative action in 2021 will be key, she indicated.
“I think this year has shone a light, more than ever, on how important public education is and funding public education,” Magnuson said.
Athletic fee increase suggestion
Finance advisory committee members will review a potential increase in athletic fees to raise revenue, although Boardmember Heather Wilsey questioned that potential move.
“One of the things that drew us to St. Louis Park is how you don’t have to be a superstar to be on a team here,” she said. “I would hate to have this be an inequitable action for families if you start raising the fees really high.”
Boardmember Karen Waters agreed, noting an emphasis at the high school and middle school to encourage students to become involved in extracurricular activities to give them a spark that will keep them engaged in academics and the school community.
“We don’t want the cost of participation to be the barrier for that,” she said.
Because all meals are now free for students, many families are not filling out applications for free and reduced-price lunches that also would help them qualify for lower fees for athletics, Waters noted.
The district should study the impacts on participation from the last time it raised athletics fees, Boardmember Ken Morrison recommended.
Chair Mary Tomback said to Magnuson of her overall report, “What you’ve set forth is clearly not a surprise but is disappointing just the same. Thank you so much for being so on top of it and for already strategizing how we move forward.”
