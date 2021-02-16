The St. Louis Park School District is working through challenges as students return to full in-person learning or the hybrid model.
With many families opting out of using school buses, Superintendent Astein Osei said staff members are seeing unusually long drop-off and pickup lines at elementary school.
“That creates safety challenges and transportation challenges,” he told the St. Louis Park School Board Feb. 8. “It may be specifically related to COVID and right now families aren’t yet comfortable putting their child on the bus for that extended period of time.”
Leaders are considering how to create efficiencies at school sites to ensure safety if large numbers of families continue to pick up and drop off students themselves.
More broadly, Osei said, “I do want to just acknowledge all of the work and all of the effort and energy of our staff, our students and our parents and guardians over the past couple of months and specifically over the past three-to-four weeks as we’ve really worked hard as they transition back.”
Elementary students returned to school buildings in late January and, for grades three through five, Feb. 1. Middle school students and high school students in grades nine and 12 are scheduled to begin the hybrid system Monday, Feb. 22. Students in grades 10-11 are scheduled to begin the hybrid model Monday, March 8.
The district is also working to accommodate families who are choosing to continue remote learning through the district’s redesigned Distance Learning Academy.
“At the state level, there’s a lot of advocacy for the state to allow districts to offer that as an option,” Osei said.
Some emerging data indicates that traditionally marginalized students in the district are performing better in the format, he said.
The return of older students to the hybrid model, in which they take turns learning in school buildings and remotely, is dependent on the rate of COVID cases in Hennepin County. While current state guidance allows districts to bring elementary students back for in-person learning regardless of the number of cases, Osei said the state has not shifted the guidance for older students in a similar manner. Recent county data has indicated that the number of cases is at a level in which it’s appropriate for secondary students to return to the hybrid model.
The district used saliva testing for all staff members working in person with students Jan. 28 and will conduct testing again Thursday, Feb. 25.
Some staff members have been vaccinated, but the district did not receive all the slots for appointments that had been projected.
“We know that we’ve not come close to getting all of our staff vaccinated,” Osei said.
Like testing, teachers working in person with students will remain a higher priority for vaccinations. Unfortunately, Osei said, district staff do not have any idea when staff will have that opportunity.
The district allowed staff to request leaves until Feb. 1. Five high school and two middle school staff members requested leave.
Face covering policy
Later in the meeting, the board unanimously approved a revised face covering policy that now states that in most cases, “Staff present indoors in school buildings and district offices or riding on school transportation vehicles are required to wear a face shield in addition to a face covering at all times.”
Previously the policy had recommended a face shield in addition to a face covering. Some exceptions are allowed, such as to make accommodations for employees with certain health conditions.
During a prior discussion Jan. 25, board members considered whether to make an exception for staff members who had been fully vaccinated. However, Director of Human Resources Richard Kreyer said experts like epidemiologists Anthony Fauci and Michael Osterholm as well as Hennepin County public health officials recommend that vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks, wash hands thoroughly and take other precautions to ensure that they do not pass the virus on as scientists are unsure yet whether vaccination prevents spread.
“It doesn’t make you invincible, so you still have to play by all the same rules,” Kreyer said.
Some staff members find face shields to be uncomfortable, said Boardmember Anne Casey.
“It’s a question that is going to come up,” she predicted.
Regarding enforcement, Osei said, “We’re asking them to do this for their own protection. It’s not a punishment. It is really about trying to keep them safe. So we’re believing that compliance will occur as people have a greater understanding as to why we’re asking.”
He added, “Hopefully we would never have to get to a point of disciplining somebody for not wearing a shield. We really want to be able to be in conversation and relationship and coach people if they don’t understand the importance of it, why it’s so important for them to do that. But certainly if for some reason it had to escalate to that – which we would not want that to happen – I know that there are practices in place to handle that.”
The policy authorizes discipline “up to and including the termination of employment.”
