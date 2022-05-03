The St. Louis Park School District will no longer require masks for students in early learning programs under a policy change.
The decision comes despite the district’s policy to require masks in schools for elevated COVID-19 levels going into effect at Park Spanish Immersion School in mid-April. The requirement is implemented when cases reach or exceed 5% of the population of an individual school.
Cases affected nearly 7% of the PSI population the week of April 11-17, with 34 students testing positive during the week. In such cases, the district policy generally calls for students and staff to wear face coverings inside the building for two weeks.
Superintendent Astein Osei said the district’s COVID-19 dashboard showed “just the staggering number of students” with positive cases at the site. After about a week-and-a-half of the implementation of a mask requirement at the site, the number of cases fell to about 2% of the PSI population, he indicated.
For the week of April 18-24, the district dashboard showed that 12 PSI students tested positive. That still came in as the largest number of active cases in the district, ahead of 10 student cases at Aquila Elementary School and 10 at St. Louis Park Middle School for the week. The early learning program and St. Louis Park High School each had five student cases while Peter Hobart Elementary had two cases and Susan Lindgren Elementary had one case.
When the St. Louis Park School Board removed a mask mandate for all schools in early March, it implemented the benchmark 5% level of cases at the same time. Still, the board required students in early learning programs to wear masks given the lack of vaccine availability for children younger than 5 years old.
The board voted April 26 to remove the mask mandate at early learning programs at Central Community Center beginning April 28. However, the policy still strongly recommends masks. Central will follow the same criteria as other schools for masks, requiring them when 5% or more of students and staff test positive for COVID-19 during a weekly reporting period.
“We believe that we can follow a similar practice in our early learning facility at Central Community Center and continue to maintain the level of safety for students and staff that our community would expect,” Osei told school board members.
The requirement also applies to buses transporting students to and from an affected facility.
As at other schools, the district will inform families if the 5% threshold is met before the end of a weekly reporting period to prepare them for the upcoming mask requirement.
“I think this last example was a great example of showing how we wanted to immediately give people a heads-up so that they could prepare their students for the transition that following week,” Osei said of the experience at PSI.
He said the 5% threshold comes from a Minnesota Department of Health standard for an outbreak.
Osei said the district has experienced low volumes of transmission for early learning students. He acknowledged that had been the case when the district chose to still require masks for early learning students.
“I thought that it would be best to continue to offer an additional layer of protection,” Osei said, referring to the lack of vaccination eligibility for young students.
After following the policy strategy for other schools, though, Osei said, “We really feel good about the ability to quickly implement mitigation strategies to really help to reduce outbreaks and keep students and staff safe.”
He noted that he and board members have received feedback seeking consistency at the school sites as well.
The policy continues to require that staff and students who test positive for COVID-19 and have completed a five-day isolation period continue to wear masks for five additional days. Students at schools who exhibit symptoms similar to COVID will also need to wear masks before they go home.
“These areas have not been pressure points for our system,” Osei said of the impact of such masking requirements.
He emphasized that students can voluntarily continue to wear masks, noting that his 5-year-old son who attends Central wears a mask both at school and at home.
Board Chair Anne Casey indicated she appreciated that the district maintained the 5% threshold for a mask requirement instead of eliminating the masking policy.
“I thought that there was no way we would get to 5% in the school without high community spread, and we did, so I’m glad that we had that provision,” Casey said. “I’m even more glad to know that the mitigation strategy seems to be working and the cases have gone down.”
The COVID-19 dashboard and other information about the district’s pandemic response is available at slpschools.org/families/covid-updates-information.
