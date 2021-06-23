St. Louis Park School District officials are anticipating the need to dip into savings and use federal funds to make ends meet for the next school year.
While legislative leaders came to a broad agreement for total spending during the regular session, the Minnesota Legislature did not officially approve funding for school districts then or immediately after the June 14 special session began.
District officials are planning the budget based on 1% increases from the state each of the next two years as well as lower enrollment, which cuts into the district’s per-pupil spending. The district is planning on enrolling 4,433 students in kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2021-22 school year, down about 35 students in part due to a relatively large graduating class this year.
The plan is to keep class sizes the same and set aside $200,000 in the preliminary budget to address class size issues if the district has larger enrollment numbers than expected, said Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson.
Although class sizes would stay the same, Magnuson noted that the district made staffing reductions for the next school year based on reduced enrollment projections.
Because the district lost some students amid the COVID-19 restrictions last year, she indicated uncertainty about how many students would attend this fall. She noted already 257 kindergarten students have enrolled, or about 73% of the district’s goal for the grade.
“This is a strong district and a great place to learn, so we anticipate our students will come here,” said Magnuson, who noted the district may have some costs for physical distancing or enhanced cleaning, depending on state guidance.
The preliminary budget includes $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds, although the district has not received the money.
“So, instead of reducing staff by $4 million, we are including the $4 million federal relief plan and expecting that our staff would work in alignment with the goals that are outlined in that federal legislation,” Magnuson said.
Federal funds would increase to 8.5% of the general fund budget from about 3% in a typical year.
However, the overall district allocations for all sites and departments have been reduced, according to Magnuson.
The preliminary budget anticipates increases in costs for transportation, utilities and insurance.
“We still have to insure the district, we still have to transport kids and we still have to turn the lights on, so there are some market-based increases built into the budget,” Magnuson said.
The general fund budget includes a gap of about $2.5 million between revenue and expenses.
The district would dip into some dedicated funds that have accumulated to pay for basic skills and staff development, transferring $919,000 from the funds. Thus, the district would have approximately $1.5 million in deficit spending from its general fund balance.
“The reason we build up a fund balance over time is so that we can strategically use it if state funding and other funding sources don’t meet our needs,” Magnuson said.
Without the federal funding and the savings in place, the district would have had a gap of about $6.6 million, she noted.
“Was this the once-in-a-lifetime moment that we hold the fund balance for?” Magnuson asked. “Perhaps this pandemic was, and we are very fortunate to have a fund balance in place.”
She added, “I just want to underscore that because we cannot do this again.”
Looming gap in future funding
The board will have important decisions to make in the coming years after the one-time funding is no longer available, she said. The district’s operating levy is already at its maximum, she noted. A capital projects levy that funds technology would need to be renewed in a future year to avoid having to use the general fund for the technology costs, prompting cuts elsewhere.
Magnuson identified some savings, such as energy costs as a result of solar projects.
The use of technology in the last year “really started to shine the light on some things that we can do using technology, and I’m hoping that we will continue to see cost savings from that,” Magnuson said.
Still, she said the board eventually will have to cut $4-6 million from its annual budget. Cuts could include a larger area near schools in which buses would not provide transportation or voluntary opt-outs from busing. The board could continue to reduce school and department budgets for supplies and equipment.
However, Magnuson said, “Ultimately, it’s going to come down to staffing costs. There will be staff reductions, I am sure, across the board. And we will want to pay attention to our contract settlements. It’s an important part of what we do to help maintain and keep really high-caliber staff, but we also need to pay attention to the impact that it has on our long-term stability financially.”
The board is set to approve the final budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year at its meeting Monday, June 28.
