St. Louis Park School District taxes will not go up much in 2021, in part due to declining enrollment.
Before the truth-in-taxation hearing planned Monday, Dec. 14, Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson provided a preview to the St. Louis Park School Board Nov. 23. The district levy is poised to increase 1.17% for taxes payable in 2021. The levy, paid for by property owners in the district, will increase less than $385,000, to a total of about $33.4 million.
Because the district’s overall tax base has increased, the rate at which properties are taxed will actually decrease. The owner of a home valued at $300,000 that did not change in value from this year would experience a decrease in school taxes of $58.12 for the year. For a $200,000 home that didn’t change in value, the school taxes would decrease $38.58 for the year, while a $500,000 home without a value change would have a decrease in taxes of $97.10.
The actual impact for individual properties will vary, particularly due to changes in assessed values.
In September, the School Board approved the maximum levy allowed by voter approval and state formulas. The anticipated levy amount has decreased slightly since then.
Enrollment changes are leading to a reduction of about $728,000, or nearly 6%, in the amount of the levy generated by an operating referendum.
The district estimates enrollment for the school year, leading to a correction for the next year’s taxes based on actual enrollment figures.
“If we end up with a higher student enrollment this year than we thought for some reason, we’d have a spike in the levy next year because there’s always an adjustment that looks back,” Magnuson explained. “During last year’s tax levy, we overestimated. And what I didn’t want to do is have taxes flailing around, so we drove our enrollment number down this year so the tax levy would decline so that we don’t have another artificial dip next year.”
Despite the tax decline in that area, the district’s technology levy is set to increase about $213,000. Although also voter approved, the technology levy is based on property values in the district rather than enrollment. The market value of taxable properties in the district has increased about 6% in the last year.
“Even though we’re in some difficult financial times, valuations of properties – both business, commercial and industrial and home values – continue to rise,” Magnuson said.
The district’s operating capital levy will increase about $101,000, but Magnuson said that simply makes up for a reduction in state aid for the category.
The voter-approved levy for long-term facilities maintenance is decreasing about $163,000, helping contribute to a decline in the general fund levy of 2.86%, or nearly $577,000.
However, the levy that pays for debt for long-term facilities maintenance is going up, contributing to an increase in the debt service fund levy of 7.76%, or about $920,000. Much of the changes relate to the way the district is funding its debt to upgrade school buildings after a successful referendum issue.
The district’s levy for community service is also increasing, up about $41,000, or about 4%. One factor, school-age care, increased more than $38,000 as a result of increased district spending on child care for students with disabilities.
Hennepin County mailed out notices with tax impacts specific to each property in November. The notices are based on preliminary levies that can change before the final levies are approved this month. The notices include impacts from other taxing jurisdictions as well, including the city, county and park district.
The St. Louis Park School Board plans to set the final levy amount Dec. 14 after the public hearing. Individuals interested in commenting or taking in the presentation may attend the virtual meeting 6 p.m. Dec. 14 by visiting a Zoom link at slpschools.org. To make a comment, users will have to use Zoom’s “Raise Your Hand” feature.
