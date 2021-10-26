Officials expect the final levy will increase only 1.5%, though
The St. Louis Park School Board set a maximum allowable levy for next year, but officials do not expect a large tax increase as a result.
Because many school levies are dictated by formulas in state law along with voter-approved referendum actions, school boards are limited in how much they can increase local levies.
Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson said setting the district’s levy at the maximum would allow district officials to communicate further with the Minnesota Department of Education to ensure all numbers are accurate.
“It allows us to have maximum access to the funding formulas that are available to the school district,” Magnuson said before the board voted accordingly last month.
She predicted the district’s levy likely would increase by about 1.5% when the board votes in December to finalize the levy used for taxes payable next year.
That’s considerably lower than the preliminary levy increase of 6.5% the St. Louis Park City Council separately proposed for city taxes.
The majority of the district’s levy of 59% goes toward its general fund, while about 38% goes toward paying off debt. A smaller amount of 3% goes toward the district’s community service fund.
In all, Magnuson anticipated the district’s overall levy would increase less than $515,000, to about $33.9 million.
As a result of a voter-approved referendum, the district’s levy will rise due to an increase in student enrollment. That levy authority will increase by about $628,000, but will be partially offset elsewhere.
Another voter-approved referendum, the capital project referendum levy, will increase only slightly because it is based on the district’s tax capacity, which Magnuson indicated has not changed dramatically. The levy, which is used for technology, will increase by about $170,000.
Magnuson said property values in the district have increased by 3-5%. With an anticipated overall levy increase lower than the increase in values, Magnuson pointed out the district’s tax rate will actually decline.
A major factor preventing a larger levy increase relates to leases. The levy for leases will lower by $461,000. Part of the decline is because the district is no longer leasing space for the adult basic education program. A larger part relates to the district dropping a plan to add artificial turf for a practice field inside the St. Louis Park High School track.
While other districts have also used the lease levy to fund artificial turf fields, Magnuson said planners could not overcome hurdles relating to watershed district rules. As a result, the district will compensate taxpayers over the next two years for money taxed for the project that will not be used.
That contributed to a general fund levy increasing about $484,000 while the community service fund increased about $22,000. The community service fund amounts generally are based on population factors like the number of pre-kindergarten children living in the district.
The debt service levy is holding relatively flat, Magnuson said, with an increase of about $8,000.
“That’s by design,” she said, adding that the district would work with a financial consultant to continue to keep the taxes paying for debt fairly stable if the district seeks voter authorization for a bond issue again next year.
The board is scheduled to approve the final levy Dec. 14, following a truth-in-taxation hearing in which taxpayers can weigh in on the proposal.
