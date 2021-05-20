St. Louis Park School District officials are taking action to boost enrollment amid declines during the pandemic.
Public schools throughout the state are educating fewer students, affecting their per-pupil funding.
As of May 1, the St. Louis Park School District served 4,434 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. That’s down from the approximately 4,590 students listed on the district’s website, slpschools.org. For the 2019-20 school year, the state listed 4,600 K-12 students in the district compared to 4,482 students K-12 earlier this school year.
Statewide, the Minnesota Department of Education reported a 2% decline in public school enrollment between the two school years.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families across the state made choices that they believed were best for their students including delaying starting kindergarten for our younger learners and some considered nonpublic options,” a statement from the Minnesota Department of Education reported earlier this year.
Because each student generates about $10,164 per year in general education revenue, the decline has led to budget concerns, according to the state department.
The numbers have decreased for kindergarten in particular in St. Louis Park, to 307 students, according to a May 10 school board presentation by Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson.
A projected 370 high school seniors are set to graduate. Magnuson estimated that next fall the district will welcome a larger group of kindergarteners than this year, with a class of 354 estimated for the next school year.
“We’ll be at about the same number in total, but what we are expecting is we’ll be back to more of a normal, regularized kindergarten class,” Magnuson said of the projection for next year of a total of 4,433 students.
That projection anticipates that this year’s class of kindergarteners will remain small in the next school year, with an estimated size of 310 for next year’s group of first-graders.
Magnuson expressed optimism that the district would hit the enrollment projection for the next school year. So far, 231 students are enrolled for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year, or about 65% of the projection for the class.
“Last year at this time – because we were in the thick of COVID and quarantining – our numbers were much lower,” Magnuson said. “We believe that we’re capturing students earlier than we have in the past.”
She noted that 27 of the future kindergarten students are open-enrolled, residing in other districts.
The district will allow enrollment through August, providing families with flexibility.
The state considers the student count on Oct. 1 for per-pupil funding, in case students do not attend for a period after classes begin.
If an enrollment surge indicates that the kindergarten class will be larger than expected, Magnuson said, “We will react to that and make adjustments if we need to for staffing.”
Magnuson credited Jazmin Ontiveros with the district’s Enrollment Center with making changes to the center, in particular noting Ontiveros’ ability to communicate with Spanish-speaking families.
“Jazmin, along with the team in the Enrollment Center, has done a great job of changing the way the Enrollment Center looks and feels for families, and we think that has improved the experience so that somebody can really feel inspired about being a part of St. Louis Park Public Schools,” Magnuson said.
The center is based at the district’s office, 6311 Wayzata Blvd., allowing families for students at any of the district schools to enroll there rather than visiting individual schools.
The district is also offering an online system at slpschools.org/enrollment.
“That’s brand new for this year, starting with our kindergarten enrollment, so families can do their enrollments from home,” said Magnuson, who added that devices and internet access are available at the enrollment center. As a pandemic-sensitive option, staff can bring a device out to a car to families.
Enrollment paperwork is available on the website in English and Spanish, and a video is available to guide families through the process. An interactive map shows residents their elementary school attendance area.
The district uses exit surveys and stories from families to help create data that impacts the strategy for attracting students, according to Sara Thompson, district director of communications and community relations. In particular, district staff members are focusing on transition periods, like kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade.
The new website slpenrollment.com provides more information specific to those grade levels and the district’s Spanish immersion program. It also provides presentations from past virtual events that each involved at least 125 attendees, sometimes with multiple family members watching on a screen.
Once families sign up for a virtual event, the district shares more information with them while they consider enrollment.
“It’s really the relationship starter that then carries through to an active-enrolled student,” Thompson said.
District leaders have sought to tie the enrollment strategy to the district’s strategic plan for racial equity transformation, Thompson added.
“We’re really looking at it with a racial equity lens to see how we can improve,” she said.
The district is seeking to translate outreach materials and eventually all communications, Thompson added. Besides Spanish, Magnuson said Somali would be the next obvious language choice for translation. After that, Thompson said Russian and French are the top priorities.
While space is available for most grades, Ontiveros said the district currently has a small waitlist for open enrollment for ninth grade. Ontiveros indicated more room could open up for incoming freshmen upon further review or if some families decide to enroll elsewhere.
Board Chair Mary Tomback said she has heard feedback that the district’s recent curriculum and strategic plan changes have drawn attention in neighboring districts and prompted some families to express an interest in St. Louis Park schools.
Tomback said, “I’m glad to hear that we have spaces to accommodate people who may be interested in learning more about what we’re offering.”
