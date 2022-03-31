The St. Louis Park School Board is continuing to plan for an August construction bond issue, with the latest figure coming to $135 million.
The amount has fluctuated during the planning process.
It was as high as $173.1 million last November before dropping to $126.1 million earlier this year after removing some of the projects, such as a high school aquatic center.
In March, district officials added playground upgrades at Aquila Elementary School, Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School and Central Community Center and “equitable outdoor learning space” to the list at $3.5 million. They also raised the cost estimate for previously proposed projects by 4%, or $5.4 million, due to continuing price hikes.
The high rate of inflation in construction projects helped prompt the board to consider another bond referendum after the district ran out of money to complete all the projects proposed as part of a 2017 referendum amounting to about $101 million.
Carryover projects from the previous referendum make up about $35.1 million of the estimated costs of the planned referendum this year.
All of the continuing projects are at St. Louis Park High School. A kitchen renovation and addition has the highest price tag, with an estimate of $19.4 million. A high school student commons project would cost an estimated $8.2 million. Renovations to the school’s media center would cost about $3.9 million while upgrades to 10 classrooms would cost about $3.6 million.
Some of the other projects are basic maintenance issues, such as $24.5 million for roofs, parking lots, boilers, mechanical and electrical systems, building facades and infrastructure upgrades.
The proposal includes $9 million to renovate a pool at Central Community Center and locker rooms as well as $5.5 million to install a storm shelter.
Building renovations in the works would include $9.5 million for other high school classrooms and $6 million for band, orchestra and choir rooms at the high school. An estimated $1 million would provide upgrades to the theater and senior meeting space at Lenox Community Center and would improve security and signs. Another $5 million would go toward training space and gym renovations.
The referendum would include $14.5 million for security issues, like new cameras and door security. The security funding also involves moving a data center and a technology team from the high school to Central Community Center and making the district’s internet more resilient.
A total of $19.5 million would go toward playgrounds and track-and-field facilities, including the newly added playgrounds at Aquila, PSI and Central. Of the total, a renovation project of the high school track and field facility would cost an estimated $13.5 million.
The line item estimates do not include the additional $5.4 million planners now believe is necessary to cover increasing costs.
Additionally, the special election would ask voters to renew a capital project levy used for technology. The new levy would bring in $500,000 in additional funding.
For a home in the district with a value of about $332,000, the district estimated that the bond projects would lead to an annual tax increase of $190 while the technology levy would prompt an $18 annual tax hike, for a total of $208 or $17.33 per month.
Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson asserted during a March 8 St. Louis Park School Board meeting that the bond projects are necessary for student learning as well as community safety.
“We’re getting to the point that some facilities will really need to be shut down to avoid further repair costs or to protect our students’ safety,” Magnuson said.
She pointed to the high school track as a prime example.
“We have been pouring money into repairs to that track, and we won’t stop having track, but we’ll be busing our students and renting spaces at other school districts, which does not seem to make sense in the general fund,” Magnuson said.
The district has had to shut down the pool at Central Community Center multiple times, she added.
“At some point we have to decide if it even continues to make sense to keep shutting it down and repairing it,” Magnuson said.
Some facility issues could become an emergency, she continued, pointing to the potential for a boiler breakdown that would keep the district from heating a building.
Construction costs are expected to continue to escalate, she added.
While she said projects always become more expensive the longer they are delayed, she said, “Right now, construction costs are predicted to rise very rapidly, and we don’t see them backing back down.”
Magnuson acknowledged the cons of pursuing a referendum this year, including war, inflation, gas prices, the pandemic, a lack of data on public opinion and the potential for general fund budget cuts this fall that could confuse voters.
A slide also says, “With so many unknowns, it is possible that cost estimates will be exceeded again.”
The proposed special election date of Tuesday, Aug. 9, would coincide with a primary. Magnuson argued that conducting the special election during the general election in November could cause the referendum to become “lost in the shuffle on a ballot that large.”
Boardmember Ken Morrison observed that a district time line says work on the bonding projects could begin as early as next January.
“That’s pretty fast,” he said.
Magnuson said the time line is aggressive but said many of the projects are concentrated at the high school, reducing the need for staging at other buildings.
If the board pursues the special election, it must do so by May 22. Board Chair Anne Casey indicated the board could vote on the referendum April 12, after the board seats two newly appointed members.
