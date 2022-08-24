As the St. Louis Park School District prepares for another school year, cultural relevancy, communication and COVID are on the mind of Superintendent Astein Osei.
The district leader laid out his goals for the upcoming school year to the St. Louis Park School Board earlier this month. Family and student connection and orientation events for students in kindergarten through ninth grade are coming up Thursday, Sept. 1, with the first day of school beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. Kindergarteners will attend their first day of school the following day.
Osei noted that a core planning team of students, staff and community members convened last spring to assess the district’s progress toward goals. The group’s input led to a priority that the district sustains and deepens culturally relevant literacy development through the collaborative team process during the upcoming school year. Another priority calls for the district to develop and implement authentic internal communication strategies that energize and enhance the spirit of the community.
On the latter point, Osei said that he has learned that staff members who do not receive accurate information may share inaccurate information with the community.
“That comes back sometimes in ways that are not healthy or supportive of our strategic direction, so we know that we’re going to this year really have to tighten up the loops of communication,” he said.
In the area of culturally relevant literacy development, Osei said the district will seek to measure students’ identity, skill, intellectualism, criticality and joy.
In the area of identity, the district will encourage students to “discover who they are, who others say they are, and who they desire to be,” according to Osei’s presentation. With skill, students should be able to demonstrate proficiency in reading, such as vocabulary and phonics. Intellectualism relates to students’ writing ability and their ability to cite evidence from texts.
Criticality refers to critical thinking and that “students understand power, humanity, inequities, oppression, anti-sexism and anti-racism,” the presentation states.
In the category of joy, the district hopes to, in a way yet to be determined, measure whether “students express happiness and a love for learning.”
Regarding communication strategies, the district hopes to measure the knowledge, agency and advocacy abilities of staff.
The district recently had a shift in its communications leadership at the top, announcing Rachel Hicks will be the interim director of communications this school year. Hicks comes to St. Louis Park from Intermediate District 287, which the St. Louis Park district uses for some services, and has worked in the Rochester and Minneapolis school districts in the past. She has also worked for the Minnesota Senate.
Previously, Sara Thompson served as director of communications in the district, with her communications work in the district dating back to 2008, according to her LinkedIn page.
The district’s internal communication priorities aim to ensure staff knows where to go to learn information and ensure it is accurate, according to Osei. The district also wants staff to have confidence in knowing how to provide feedback and engage in critical self-reflection, the superintendent said. In the area of advocacy, he said the district would like staff members to engage community members in support of the district’s direction.
Osei took a moment to acknowledge that some staff members have been working through the summer in a summer learning academy, with the district’s nutrition program, cleaning classrooms and supporting families. For example, he highlighted the work of early childhood program staff members to engage more than 50 parents and students, including Afghan and Latino families, in a summer reading program.
Staff training for the school year is already underway, with workshops for new staff members Aug. 22-26 and for additional staff Aug. 29 through Sept. 2. Staff members will hear from Gholdy Muhammad, an associate professor of language and literacy at Georgia State University who directs the Urban Literacy Collaborative and Clinic.
According to Osei’s presentation, “She strives to shape the national conversation for educating youth who have been underserved. She works with teachers and young people across the United States and South Africa in best practices in culturally responsive instruction.”
COVID preparation
In regard to the pandemic, Osei said the district has continued to provide access to COVID-19 test kits for any student or staff member who requests one. Each school will have tests available for families who attend connection and orientation events.
The district also plans to host vaccination events, as it did this summer. More than 200 people attended two sessions, Osei said. Another clinic in partnership with Hennepin County is set 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Central Community Center, 6300 Walker St. in St. Louis Park. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for people 6 months old and older. Registration is available at hennepin.us/residents/emergencies/covid-19.
The district’s policy on face coverings approved last spring will continue. The policy mandates the use of face coverings at a particular site for at least two weeks if 5% or more of the people in the building test positive for COVID-19. Students who test positive and quarantine will also be required to wear a mask temporarily when they return.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.