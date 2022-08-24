As the St. Louis Park School District prepares for another school year, cultural relevancy, communication and COVID are on the mind of Superintendent Astein Osei.

The district leader laid out his goals for the upcoming school year to the St. Louis Park School Board earlier this month. Family and student connection and orientation events for students in kindergarten through ninth grade are coming up Thursday, Sept. 1, with the first day of school beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. Kindergarteners will attend their first day of school the following day.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments