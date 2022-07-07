Looking two school years into the future, the St. Louis Park School Board approved a 2023-24 calendar that recognizes significant Muslim and Jewish holidays.
The calendar includes days off from school for all students on Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, Sept. 25, 2023, and Eid al-Fitr, at the end of Ramadan, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Both holidays begin at sundown the preceding evening.
Jewish stakeholders contacted said they typically would recommend a day off for Rosh Hashanah, another High Holiday preceding Yom Kippur that commemorates the Jewish New Year, according to Richard Kreyer, the district’s director of human resources director.
However, the celebration in 2023 falls on a weekend when school already would not be in session. As a result, they suggested a day off for Yom Kippur.
In scheduling two additional days off, Kreyer noted the district had to rearrange other parts of the schedule to meet requirements for instruction and professional development.
District administrators recommended, and the school board approved, an option shortening winter break and extending the school year by one day in June, with the school year ending June 7, 2024, for students and June 10, 2024, for teachers.
It was one of several options administration the school board gave during the June 14 meeting. The first would have added three days to winter break, making a full, two-week period, and extended the school year by five days in June, with the school year ending June 13, 2024, for students and the following day for teachers.
Another option would have replaced professional development days Dec. 1, 2023, and Feb. 2, 2024, with instruction days in which students would attend classes. The professional development days would then have taken place virtually on President’s Day – since custodians at buildings would still have the federal holiday off – and on a Thursday during the typical Minnesota Education Association conference break.
Among 237 parents and guardians, staff members and a few students surveyed, staff were evenly divided on the options while more parents supported the option in which teachers would have conducted professional development on President’s Day and during an MEA day. Students leaned toward that option or the option of a shorter winter break but with the school year ending in early June.
Some supporters also liked the option that included more time with family over the winter holidays, noting that additional school days in June could help families who need to pay for child care during the summer and the belief that students, teachers and families benefit from a two-week break, according to Kreyer’s presentation.
Supporters of the option of moving teacher professional days preferred an earlier end to the school year than a longer winter break and thought the option “would be an appropriate fit without sacrificing winter break or extending the school year,” Kreyer’s presentation states.
Supporters of the approved option said teachers should not engage in professional development on a federal holiday and that extra school days in December and February are preferable, according to the presentation.
Additionally, Kreyer said, “There was a strong support for having the professional development in person.”
Individuals who supported the final option over the option with virtual teacher training felt that in-person professional development would have “more engagement and more authentic learning,” Kreyer said.
Boardmember Sarah Davis asked whether administrators had considered equity impacts of the various proposals.
Kreyer responded, “Having kids out for a two-week winter break seems to disproportionately impact low-income families. Students aren’t getting the services for a longer period of time. Then we look at that and say, ‘Well, if we shorten summer, by a week, then that also helps there, too.’ So there’s kind of a trade-off.”
He also acknowledged that the calendar could leave some groups out.
“As we add holidays for our Muslim students and families and our Jewish students and families, we’re not recognizing all of their holidays, and we’re then not recognizing some holidays of other peoples as well,” Kreyer said. “All of that is a consideration.”
Davis responded, “I appreciate your transparency, and I think it’s an important equity move to be able to include those holidays.”
Board Chair Anne Casey spoke in support of the option the administration recommended, noting that the option with the longer winter break would add up to a total of 17 days between school days, counting weekends and New Year’s Day. She said she also heard from people who felt that an end date of June 14, 2024, would not be appealing, considering the temperature approached 100 degrees on that date this year.
After she made a motion to accept the staff recommendation for the final option, Boardmember Abdihakim Ibrahim expressed his joy that the district would recognize Muslim and Jewish holidays.
“I’m so happy,” Ibrahim said. “I don’t have a word to express it, but I just want to say thank you, everybody.”
Following the unanimous vote, Ibrahim wrote in a statement to the Sun Sailor that the move to provide days off for Eid al-Fitr and Yom Kippur recognizes the district’s diversity and reflects the strength and diversity of the schools.
He wrote of observant friends, neighbors and community members who will benefit from the change, “They don’t have to call in or choose between honoring the holiest days on their calendar and attending the School or missing necessary tests.
“It is not just about recognizing a person’s faith but also their identity.”
Referring again to the district’s diversity, Ibrahim said, “That is why adding a break for Eid al-Fitr is essential to strengthening our community bond.”
He said the change supports equity in education and student achievement for all “as we work tirelessly to uplift human rights and advance inclusion.”
