The St. Louis Park School District is undertaking an information campaign ahead of an Aug. 9 referendum.
Community meetings are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in St. Louis Park High School Room 350, on the building’s top floor, and through a virtual meeting 7 p.m. Monday, June 6. A Zoom link will be posted for the latter meeting at slpschools.org. Community meetings will also be available to view afterward on the district’s YouTube page, youtube.com/c/stlouisparkpublicschools.
The district is seeking voter approval for the renewal of a capital project levy for technology at a higher rate for a 10-year period and a bond referendum with $135 million in building projects. The district estimates the annual tax impact on a home of about $332,000 to be an $18 increase for the technology levy and a $209 increase for the bond projects, for a total of $227 for the year.
Of the total for the bond referendum, $35.1 million would go toward projects that the district did not complete through a 2017 bond referendum due to escalating costs and code issues. Another $44.4 million would go toward deferred building maintenance. About half as much – $21.5 million – would go toward new building renovations, while $14.5 million would go toward security, and $19.5 million would be dedicated to playground upgrades and track and field improvements. Those would include an artificial turf field inside the track near St. Louis Park High School.
The capital project levy would fund the district’s entire technology project, including IT staff, software and devices. The levy increase of $500,000 would “reflect the increasing costs of technology and the increasing importance and pervasiveness of technology throughout the school district,” Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson said in a May 10 School Board meeting.
Both ballot questions will inform voters that a yes vote will lead to a property tax increase. The ballot questions will be on the back of partisan primary ballots. Early voting is set to begin Friday, June 24.
Construction Manager Tom Bravo highlighted progress on the earlier bond referendum, noting that the district finished work inside all of its elementary schools. He said that the remodeling projects feature classrooms designed to be flexible, allowing students to move around the room to a corner or on a bench instead of remaining seated at desks at all times.
Work at Lenox Community Center is about 70% done, with about half of the work planned at Central Community Center complete. About 70% of the work at St. Louis Park Middle School is finished, and about 90% will be complete by the end of the summer, Bravo said.
However, the district has made only limited progress at St. Louis Park High School as funds dwindled.
The district wants to create a “link” through a courtyard space that is currently unusable due to fire code reasons.
With the new referendum, Bravo said, a good portion of the school would be remodeled. Classrooms would be upgraded with flexible furniture and technology. Electrical systems would be upgraded to meet increasing technology needs. A new data center in a building by a maintenance garage would help ensure technology keeps running in the school.
“If the data center goes down, a lot of things go down – your computers, your iPads, your Chromebooks, everything,” Bravo said. “So we want to make sure that we’re prepared for the future.”
The data center would provide space for staff to work on IT equipment and instruct teachers about how to use computerized teaching programs.
The kitchen and cafeteria would be upgraded, with better access to the school auditorium. Work would also help the district meet a new code requirement for a storm shelter large enough to hold all the students and staff in the building. Outside, parking and bus drop-off areas would shift.
Some of the funding would address gymnastics space at Central Community Center and the high school. Central would host a training center along with district offices, with the School Board moving its meetings from the high school to the facility. Central locker rooms would be upgraded and would include single-use restrooms and changing areas. An elevator would connect the locker room area and the pool. Wheelchair users currently have to go outside to use a ramp to reach the pool.
Locker rooms would also be upgraded at St. Louis Park Middle School, with individual stalls. Space would be rearranged so that physical education classes do not need to use hallways for exercises. Pool and activity center access from the boys locker room would be improved.
Boardmember Sarah Davis said she appreciated a plan for an all-gender space for students at the middle school but inquired whether students could reach all-gender changing spaces to enter the gym without going through either the boys or girls locker space. Bravo responded that he would ask designers if that could be a possibility, noting that it could depend upon building codes.
Central and middle school pools would be upgraded under the current plans.
Sara Thompson, director of communications and community relations, noted the district can provide information on referendum issues and encourage people to vote on Election Day but cannot specifically advocate for passage. In the past, she said, the district has invited parents, community members, students and alumni to create a campaign supporting a yes vote. She said the district has been talking to community members and alumni about such a campaign again.
Community members can learn more about the projects and submit questions at slpschools.org. Under “Quick Links” is a page titled “Special Election: Building for Sustainable Excellence.” People can also email questions to communications@SLPschools.org.
