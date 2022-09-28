Expect construction in the St. Louis Park School District for the next few years.
However, district leaders anticipate the projects funded by the successful referendum voters approved last month will take a shorter period than the projects authorized by a 2017 vote.
The St. Louis Park School Board formally voted to authorize the issuance of $136 million in bonds at its Sept. 13 meeting after the majority of voters gave their blessing to the facilities plan.
The district never did complete all the projects it had envisioned as part of the 2017 effort, due mainly to escalating costs and code issues, helping prompt the new vote to finish plans and add new building upgrades.
Construction for the new referendum is expected to last three or three and a half years instead of five years. The timeline is shorter in part because the majority of the work will take place at St. Louis Park High School rather than being spread across the district, said Construction Manager Tom Bravo.
Work on the district’s elementary schools is nearly completed while renovations at Central Community Center and Lenox Community Center are each about half done, Bravo said. At St. Louis Park Middle School, the remaining changes include renovations to locker rooms and back hallways slated to begin June 2023 and continue into December 2023. During the few months during the next school year that work on the locker rooms will occur, administrators are seeking to develop plans to accommodate physical education classes and other activities.
Construction on new work at St. Louis Park High School is set to get underway next year and last about two and a half years.
Much of the construction will take place in the circular part of the building. While Bravo said it would not impact the opening of the school or the safety of staff and students, he acknowledged some access impacts during the process.
The renovated cafeteria will increase seating capacity from 280 to more than 500. The plan includes remodeling all of the classrooms with changes similar to those that have already occurred at St. Louis Park Middle School.
At the middle school, Bravo said, “They felt like they were going into a brand new school.”
Classrooms at the middle school contain LED lighting and more flexible furniture, among other changes. Hallways feature new lighting, drop ceilings and fancier walls.
“It just made a world of difference,” Bravo said.
At St. Louis Park High School, music areas will be upgraded and storm shelters added.
Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson expressed a desire for more transparency with the community about challenges the district may encounter.
“We were surprised by some cost increases because of the conditions that were in place, and we want to be sure that we are really open with our community as we work through this project so that they can understand what we’re experiencing,” Magnuson said.
Bravo plans to leave the district in the spring, prompting Magnuson to recommend that the district hire a construction management firm to fill his role.
“We, of course, will not be able to replace Tom,” Magnuson said. “We never could, and we aren’t going to try.”
The district will seek a firm with strong experience in overseeing work in school districts, preferably a company based in St. Louis Park with an understanding of the importance of racial equity, according to Magnuson.
The referendum includes $35.1 million in carryover projects from the 2017 referendum. Additionally, the plan the district announced earlier this year called for it to provide $44.4 million for deferred maintenance, $21.5 million for additional building renovations, $14.5 million for security upgrades and $19.5 million for playground and track-and-field changes.
