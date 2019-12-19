The St. Louis Park School District levy will increase less than anticipated despite plans for an artificial turf field.
The School Board voted unanimously to approve a 1.59% levy increase for taxes payable in 2019, less than the 2.15% projected in the preliminary levy.
At a Dec. 9 truth-in-taxation hearing, in which no members of the public commented, Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson explained that state formulas generally set district revenues, with voters able to make additional approvals through referendums in some limited instances. Most state formulas are based on a per-pupil amount.
The levy for taxes payable in 2020 will go toward the district budget that will go into effect next July, although Magnuson noted that due to the complexity of school funding, “A change in the tax levy doesn’t equate to a change in a school district’s budget.”
The local tax levy is nearly 33 percent of funding for the district’s general fund while the remainder comes from state funding.
The final local levy for the district will go up about $516,000, from about $32.5 million to about $33 million.
The part of the total levy that goes toward the general fund will actually decrease by about 3.3%. Much of the decrease relates to funds from a voter-approved operating referendum, which is used for day-to-day expenses. Funding from the operating referendum will decrease about $343,000, or about 2.6% to less than $13 million, due to adjustments for enrollment during the last school year. The enrollment level did not meet the district’s projection, according to Magnuson.
“As enrollments declined (from projections) in previous years, we have to reduce the tax levy in a future year, so that’s what’s happening here,” she said.
In contrast, enrollment is higher this school year than previously anticipated, so funding from the referendum from taxes payable in 2021 could increase when a future adjustment is made.
“Just foreshadowing for next year, our enrollment was higher than we thought when we set the tax levy,” Magnuson said. “So you could anticipate an increase in this line item (for taxes payable in 2021) if that were the only thing that impacted the operating referendum.”
Despite the decrease in the operating referendum for local taxes payable in 2020, the district’s capital project referendum levy, used for technology, will go up more than 8%, or about $200,000, to nearly $2.7 million. Unlike the operating referendum, which is based on enrollment, the capital project levy is based on the total value of property in the district.
“Our property values are increasing, so the funding is also increasing in technology,” Magnuson said.
The district is adding nearly $200,000 to its general fund levy to fund post-employment benefits for retirees. However, the district will no longer levy to pay off debt for money borrowed for post-employment benefits.
“We made the final payment on that debt last year,” Magnuson said. “That’s a reduction of over $800,000 in the debt levy.”
She explained the funding relates to a benefit that has not been in employee contracts since the 1990s.
“But we continue to have employees who are retiring under those benefits that were previously in place,” Magnuson said.
The levy for building leases would go up nearly $300,000, to about $1.2 million, mainly for an upgrade that is not actually a building but is eligible for the lease levy. The extra funding would go toward a second artificial turf field near St. Louis Park High School if the board approves it in 2020. The new artificial turf field would replace an existing grass field inside the high school’s track that Athletic Director Andy Ewald has indicated would need major repair work if it is not replaced with a more durable artificial surface.
“It’s an area that needs improvement for our students, for access for the community, and it’s in this proposed levy,” Magnuson said before the board finalized the levy. “It doesn’t mean that the turf project has been approved by the board. It has a couple of more stages to go through.”
If the project does not go forward, a future levy would be adjusted to offset the extra amount included in the levy for 2020. Such adjustments are common. For example, the approved levy for 2020 includes about $390,000 in reductions for the general fund portion of the levy relating to a variety of other changes.
Despite the reductions to the levy related to the general fund, the total levy is increasing mainly due to an increase in the amount the district will raise to pay debts. The part of the levy relating to the debt service fund will increase more than 11%, to about $11.9 million. Most of the debt has been approved by voters in the past. For example, voters approved a $100.9 million bond referendum for buildings in 2017, which amounts to the district borrowing money to fund projects.
The part of the levy dedicated to the community service fund, which funds early childhood education, community education and other work, increased 2.5% to about $985,000.
Magnuson predicted a minimal impact on taxpayers as a result of the final levy.
If a property increased in value 6%, Magnuson said, “There should be a negligible or no increase in just the school district portion of taxes.”
School taxes for a home valued at $200,000 that increased 6% in value would remain about the same while a $300,000 house with the same increase in value would experience a slight decline in the school portion of taxes, according to a chart. Magnuson noted that actual property tax statements for specific properties she had presented to the board in the past had included value increases of more than 6%, and she cautioned that the results for individual properties would vary. A property owner’s total taxes also include levies from the city, county and other taxing jurisdictions.
