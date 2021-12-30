St. Louis Park School District taxes will increase considerably less than city taxes in 2022.
While the city raised its general levy by 5.58% – an amount that reportedly increases to about 6.9% when other city levies are also considered – the school district’s total levy will increase only 1.54% in the new year. That amounts to an increase in all of about $515,000, to a total school district levy of about $33.4 million.
Given the increase in property values in the district, Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson said during a Dec. 14 truth-in-taxation hearing, “If your home value did not increase or your property value did not increase, you should see a decline in school district taxes.”
She acknowledged that a reduction in school taxes would not be realistic for many property owners, but a chart showed a small increase for many homes in the district.
A home that increased in value 3% from about $340,000 in 2021 to $350,000 in 2022 would experience an increase of $3 in annual school taxes, according to the estimate. The hike would be $4 for the year for a home valued at about $388,000 in 2021 that increased 3% to $400,000 for 2022 taxes. A home that increased 3% from about $291,000 to $300,000 would also have an annual increase in school taxes of about $4.
The actual impact on an individual property will depend upon the change in value for the specific home or business. A Dec. 13 city estimate indicated the value of the median priced home in the city increased in a one-year period from $306,400 to $330,500 – an increase of about 7.9%.
No one spoke at the hearing, after which the school board approved the increase. Board Chair Mary Tomback noted she had not received any written comments or voicemails on the levy, either.
The details
The levy increase came as a result of voter-approved referendums while some other levies set by state formulas decreased.
The voter-approved voting referendum used for teacher salaries and other operating expenses, like utility bills, increased about $628,000, since voters had authorized the amount to increase with inflation. The state set the inflationary percentage used at more than 4.9%. Increased enrollment also played a role in the increase.
The capital projects levy, also known as the technology levy since it funds tech spending in the district, increased about $170,000. That levy increased because voters authorized it to grow with the district’s tax base.
“That’s helpful because much of our technology funding is for staff who support our teachers and students in technology, and costs for staff can rise as well as the cost for the technology and the growth in the needs for technology,” Magnuson explained.
An operating capital levy, which can only be used for capital items, will go up another $148,000 due to an increase in enrollment. The district’s operating capital levy is increasing as the state’s share of funding for the expenses declined, shifting more of the burden to local taxpayers, Magnuson said.
Despite all the increases, the total levy is going up a smaller percentage in part due to money that will be returned to taxpayers after a project to create a second artificial turf field for the district stalled.
An instructional lease is going down by $461,000 after watershed district regulations and increased costs prevented the district from adding the artificial turf field at a grass practice field by St. Louis Park High School.
“If we levy for something, we have to turn around and pay it back if the intended use didn’t come to fruition,” Magnuson said.
While money will be returned to taxpayers since the project did not go forward, the school board is considering including the project in a major referendum that voters could consider in 2022.
The amount the district levies for debt in 2022 will overall go down slightly.
A long-term facility maintenance levy to pay off debt for deferred maintenance at district buildings is going up about $223,000.
However, the district will return about $187,000 to taxpayers for “debt excess.” As a result, the amount of the levy overall that goes to pay for debt will go down about $33,000.
The state requires the district to levy 5% more than necessary to make debt payments in case too many taxpayers are delinquent in their taxes. If the district collects enough to make its debt payments, the extra money is returned to taxpayers over time.
In all, about $12.8 million of the total levy in 2022 is going to pay for debt.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.