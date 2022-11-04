The St. Louis Park School District will turn to a company headquartered within its borders to oversee upcoming construction work.

The district hired Knutson Construction as its construction management firm, a move prompted by Construction Manager Tom Bravo’s plan to move on at the end of this school year.

