The St. Louis Park School District will turn to a company headquartered within its borders to oversee upcoming construction work.
The district hired Knutson Construction as its construction management firm, a move prompted by Construction Manager Tom Bravo’s plan to move on at the end of this school year.
The School Board also approved a bid for work at Central Community Center at its Oct. 25 meeting. Out of 14 bidders, Construction Results Corp. provided the low bid, with a cost of about $3.2 million for an enrollment center, adult education classrooms and the district office. That’s well below the projected budget of nearly $4.8 million, although Bravo indicated other projects could eat into some of the savings.
Representatives of district consultant Cunningham discussed the bid with Construction Results Corp. Vice President Jeff Skoog and recommended the board approve it. A letter from Cuningham representatives says Skoog “was confident their bid covers the project scope and schedule.”
The company has previously worked on projects at Susan Lindgren Elementary School and Aquila Elementary School.
When complete, the center, which previously housed Park Spanish Immersion School, will host the district office, adult learning classrooms, a training center for teachers and the School Board itself.
The work that is part of the bid is scheduled to be completed in April 2023, before Bravo’s departure.
Construction management firm
In introducing Knutson Construction to the board, Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson said district staff sought a company with experience working with public schools, with a commitment to racial equity and with a location in St. Louis Park.
On the second point, Magnuson said, “We want firms that understand our values and can walk alongside us and don’t need to be trained and retrained about our commitment and values around racial equity.”
As for seeking a local firm, Magnuson pointed out that the community of St. Louis Park has long supported the school district.
Referendum questions routinely pass with 70% of the vote or more, including successful requests for up to $136 million in bonding for facilities and a higher technology levy that voters approved in August.
“We want to, as a major employer in the community, partner with other large employers in our community that share our values and our commitment to our children here in St. Louis Park,” Magnuson said.
Keane McWaters, project executive for Knutson Construction, said, “A project of this size and complexity, it is literally going to take a village of people to deliver this thing successfully.”
Micah Vainikka, director of preconstruction for the company, noted that he had three kids who attended Aquila Elementary School. He said Ramona Wilson, the company’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, in particular has helped Knutson Construction attract and retain women. Wilson has also led the Knutson Alliance program that partners with businesses with diverse ownership.
Magnuson said she spoke with Wilson about district equity goals.
“It’s hard to find a company that even talks about diversity in construction, or even knows the language around that, but I was able to really have a deep conversation with her about how we might create metrics,” Magnuson said.
The company seeks to involve students in school projects, Vainikka said. For example, the company might bring high school students to work sites and showcase careers in construction that they could pursue.
McWaters indicated that the company will seek to ensure residents know how referendum dollars are used.
“Any district that I work with that has had a bad experience with a referendum, it’s usually not because of schedules and budgets,” he said. “It’s usually because of transparency or lack thereof. So we’ve tried to develop a very transparent process.”
Project plans
Bravo said the district will be aggressive in tackling planned building projects as he alluded to obstacles like the pandemic that slowed progress in the past. Inflation and code issues also created challenges.
“The goal this time around is to try to get these projects started and completed in a timely fashion so that we don’t lag on in the years,” Bravo said.
Much of the work will occur at St. Louis Park High School, where the board currently meets.
“We’re going to make sure that things flow (smoothly), but want to make let you know that half of this building will be under construction for two years,” Bravo said. “That’s going to be a big feat when everything’s said and done.”
He indicated barriers will block off construction areas with detours around them marked for students, staff and community members.
The heavy work in the district will likely wrap up within three years, aside from deferred maintenance that could stretch out as long as five years, according to Bravo.
Speaking broadly, he said the community has asked the district to improve buildings “to a level where teaching and learning will succeed for the next 50 to 75 years.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.