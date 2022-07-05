Even as the St. Louis Park School District seeks more funding for its buildings and technology from voters, its school board cut $4.8 million from its budget for the new fiscal year.
The district is already at its cap for a local operating levy to fund teachers, administrators and other operations. With enrollment stagnant and federal pandemic relief funds going away, the district sought to make cuts across all its schools without increasing class sizes.
The district will lose about $4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars that it included in its last budget.
The new budget, which the board approved June 28, includes a cut of more than $1 million at St. Louis Park High School and a cut of about $659,000 at St. Louis Park Middle School.
Cuts at the district’s four elementary range from a low of about $374,000 at Susan Lindgren Elementary School to a high of about $462,000 at Aquila Elementary School.
Additionally, the budget cuts about $489,000 from building and grounds expenses; $383,000 from transportation; $126,000 from the business office; $150,000 from special education; $100,000 from curriculum and pupil evaluation; $90,000 from middle and high school athletics; $58,000 from human resources; $78,000 from the school board itself and the superintendent’s budget; and $5,000 from communications.
The district will keep fees at St. Louis Park High School level except to increase gate fees at events by $1 a ticket to fund an online system for payments at the gate.
The budget includes $160,000 that can be used to address class size issues if they occur or for other unforeseen needs. The budget anticipates market-based increases in costs relating to utilities, insurance and transportation. The budget also anticipates increased salaries and benefits for employees.
District leaders initially asked administrators in charge of budgets to suggest a way to each make a 10% budget reduction.
However, Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson said, “We didn’t end up having a 10% reduction across the board. That would not make sense. It wouldn’t be equitable.”
The exercise did encourage every budget manager to review their budgets carefully, though, she indicated.
“Nothing was off limits,” Magnuson said of the early reviews.
Administrators completed impact statements about how cuts they recommended would affect the district’s strategic plan for racial equity, service levels and productivity, stakeholders, and legal obligations or board policy requirements.
“We did ask them to reflect on that, and we didn’t accept every budget reduction that was presented,” said Magnuson, pointing to recommendations for other fee increases at the high school and middle school that the board did not support.
Many of the cuts relate to supplies as well as staffing outside the classroom.
“You can’t make a significant cut without hitting staff,” Magnuson said at a June 14 board meeting.
On transportation cuts, she noted, “I’ve been engaged in some a few conversations with families who have been really just understanding and great but really want to understand, ‘Why do I not have a bus ride next year?’”
She said administrators will evaluate the impact of the plan during the school year, such as the expansion of areas near schools in which bus rides will not be offered.
“Nothing is a permanent decision,” Magnuson said.
If voters turn down the district’s referendum questions Tuesday, Aug. 9, Magnuson said June 28 that more general fund cuts may be necessary in the future. The district is seeking voter approval for the renewal of a capital project levy for technology at a higher rate for a 10-year period and a bond referendum with $135 million in building projects.
The district estimates the annual tax impact on a home of about $332,000 to be an $18 increase for the technology levy and a $209 increase for the bond projects, for a total of $227 for the year.
“If the bond issue doesn’t pass, those needs are not going to go away,” Magnuson said. “Otherwise, we’ll have to dip into the general fund.”
A staff report says that, despite the cuts, the budget is still not balanced.
“In other words, expenditures continue to outpace revenue,” the report says.
As a result, the report says leaders anticipate that additional budget cuts will be needed next year, barring the Legislature approving additional funding. Enrollment and the outcome of the Aug. 9 special election could impact the magnitude of the budget cuts, according to the document.
“If these questions are not approved by the voters, costs to continue the technology program and to fund facility needs will require General Fund support,” the report says. “This will result in additional General Fund budget reductions and the deterioration of the technology and facility support necessary to meet student needs.”
As of June 30, a district budget document showed a general fund balance of about $14.1 million, with an unassigned fund balance – or reserve amount – of 11.57% of anticipated expenditures for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.
However, even with the cuts, the document projects the general fund’s fund balance will lower to about $10.3 million by June 30, 2023, with the unassigned fund balance dropping to 8.1% of anticipated expenses. The board’s policy is to keep a reserve of at least 6% of projected expenses.
The document shows budget revenue for the new fiscal year projected at $69.1 million and expenses at nearly $73 million.
Enrollment is on a downward trend, with the count projected for this October predicting an “adjusted pupil units” count of 4,477 in kindergarten through 12th grade. State statute weighs students in grades seven through 12 slightly more than younger students and also accounts for students open enrolling in other traditional public school districts, according to the district report. However, it does not count St. Louis Park students enrolling in charter or private schools.
The enrollment count last fall compares to an enrollment count last fall of 4,523 and an enrollment count of 4,600 in the 2019-20 school year. Projections show district leaders expect enrollment to continue to decline to less than 4,300 by the 2026-27 school year.
While separate from the general fund, changes are also coming to the district’s School Nutrition Fund as the federal government stops paying for meals for all students, as it did for the past two years. Going forward, federal funds will contribute only toward lunches for families who are approved for the free and reduced-price lunch program. For other students, breakfast will cost $1.35 with lunch costing $2.80 at the elementary level and $3.05 at the secondary level, plus $0.60 for milk.
Before the vote, Board Chair Anne Casey said, “It’s not a fun process to go through with expenditure reductions, but I think we’ve understood throughout the entire process what was happening and why and what the priorities were.”
The board approved the budget unanimously.
