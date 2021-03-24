The St. Louis Park School District occupies land that belongs to the Dakota and Ojibwe people, the School Board plans to declare in a statement.
The draft land acknowledgment would say that the district “acknowledges that it was founded upon exclusions and erasures of many Indigenous Peoples, including those on whose land this school district is located.”
Although the exact language is in flux, a draft indicates the statement could declare that the acknowledgment demonstrates a commitment to dismantling the ongoing legacies of colonial mistrust and power and the district’s desire to support the ongoing work of local Indigenous communities to thrive in St. Louis Park schools.
In describing the proposal, Boardmember Laura McClendon said in a March 8 board meeting, “It’s a formal statement that recognizes and respects Indigenous peoples as traditional stewards of this land and the enduring relationship that exists between Indigenous peoples and their traditional territories.”
The Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts have adopted similar acknowledgments along with some universities and nonprofits.
“It is a recognition of and it’s an honor to our Indigenous students and families who have traditionally been invisible in our school system,” McClendon said.
The district currently has 128 students who identify as Native American, she added.
Given St. Louis Park’s proximity to Bde Maka Ska, which historically hosted a Dakota village along its shore, McClendon said, “We are definitely occupying Dakota land.”
She noted that she had been surprised the district did not already have a land acknowledgment given its racial equity focus.
“Historically, the education system has been a form of genocide toward our Indigenous peoples,” McClendon said. “That was one of the ways that they tried to erase the culture, and we are now asking our Indigenous families to send and trust us with their students, to educate them, so that’s a lot to ask.”
Alluding to generational trauma, she suggested that history has played a role in disparate outcomes relating to discipline, graduation rates and academic outcomes.
Land is sacred to Native traditions, she added.
“We will never be able to really repay that debt, but by us acknowledging it I think that it grounds us as we do our work here in this district on this land,” McClendon said.
She has been working with the district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Group to ensure the language fits with what they would like to be conveyed. The School Board could consider approving the land acknowledgment in April after the advisory group weighs in further.
Instead of quickly putting together the acknowledgment, McClendon said, “I am very glad that I took the step back” to seek input from the group.
The advisory group has requested that district officials participate in a formal pipe ceremony when in-person board meetings begin again.
McClendon recommended that other board members also engage with the group about what other actions they can take to support Indigenous families.
“We can really use that relationship to give our Indigenous families a voice,” McClendon said.
Boardmember Ken Morrison recommended that the district seek as much as possible input from the district’s 128 Native American students on the land acknowledgment and “to this movement going forward.”
Board Chair Mary Tomback, who suggested the acknowledgment could be read at the beginning of board meetings, urged the board to take action in the near future.
She said, “I don’t want the issue to be ignored while we try and get it absolutely perfect.”
