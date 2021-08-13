St. Louis Park School District leaders hope to build upon a class focused on leadership development and issues relating to race, culture and identity at St. Louis Park Middle School.
Educators teaching the Keystone class at the school are “working with our students to help develop their leadership identity and to help them understand how important it is to have racial consciousness as they navigate their way through middle school and into the high school,” said Patrick Duffy, director of curriculum and instruction for the district, told the school board toward the end of the last school year.
Evelyn Lashley, who has been one of the class’s teachers along with Efe Mensah-Brown and Rob Hansen, noted that the district began offering the class four years ago. Originally offered as an elective for all students at the middle school, the district in recent years has been geared toward seventh- and eighth-graders who sign up.
A course description says, “This elective is for students who are open to exploring their own world view and hearing multiple perspectives. Student leaders in this course will use critical thinking and communication to engage in deep conversations about racial injustice in society, and take action to spark change.”
In a video, Hansen described his conversations with Duffy about creating an anti-racist course at the middle school.
“We believe that student agency or student voice is important in the middle school, and this is a course that allows them to talk about things that they don’t always get to talk about,” Hansen said. “We want to dismantle systems of racism by building and creating dialogue and building interaction and building a sense of understanding and learning how to lead by listening first.”
A student walkout that functioned more like a pep rally helped demonstrate the school’s belief in inclusivity, Hansen added.
Lashely described herself as “racially disconscious” when she began teaching in 2014.
“A big part of my why for teaching this class is to ensure that our SLP white students don’t grow up the same way as me, not having any consciousness or common language for how to have courageous conversations about race,” Lashely said.
In the class, teachers lead students in quickly naming categories of people, such as wealthy individuals or famous inventors and scientists and point out a lack of diversity that may arise in the lists of people students name.
“These are the things that were at the top of our subconscious,” Lashely observed. “How did it get that way? What does that say about our education system up to this point?”
Of the game, Mensah-Brown said, “It always sparks really great conversation among the students, and it really does give them a wake-up call.”
Students later select a person to spotlight who they believe their peers should know about. The students also choose a form of action about a cause they care about. Students have used posters, a letter to the governor, Instagram posts and advisory homeroom lessons to call attention to topics like body positivity, privilege, discrimination and assault.
Hundreds of students participated in the walkout, in which students from the class made speeches about inequality and live-streamed it to students learning at home.
“All of this was 100% student-generated,” Lashely said. “They chose the topic, they chose the action and then they followed through on that.”
Students in a video said they chose to participate in the class because they wanted a safe space to talk about issues like race, ethnicity and sexuality. One student said, “At first when I came into this class, I almost felt guilty for being white because if I said something wrong, it could come off as racist. But as the class went on, I would say that I’ve gotten more comfortable with the people around me and the whole environment of the class.”
Another student said, “In this class, I feel like I’m finally learning something that I can contribute to my life as a mixed woman. It makes me feel powerful in a way.”
One student said, “It’s really important that more students take Keystone because I learned more about myself as a person and my classmates’ points of views and what they go through on a daily basis.”
Mensah-Brown, who began teaching the class early on, said, “Usually when we think about education, we’re thinking grades and that academic piece, but Keystone really does talk about building your identity by understanding the society that we are in and really reflecting on your ideologies and how you view your race and other races.”
Mensah-Brown added, “I believe every student should take this course, and every adult, too.”
While Boardmember Ken Morrison said he loved the chemistry of the class currently, he inquired whether the school has the capacity for multiple classes or to require the class for all students.
Duffy said district leaders want every middle school student to learn about leadership development.
“We believe that leadership development needs to be culturally relevant, and we need to help students really explore their identity really, really deeply with people that understand that and are trained and well-developed in that,” Duffy said. “We want every student to experience this in some way, so we’re going to look at how we can evolve the class to make sure that it’s relevant to all.”
Boardmember Karen Waters said she would like the district to require the class for all students.
“I want our kids to be able to point out discrimination and systemic racism in the moment in a supportive, not punitive, way,” Waters said. “What do you need? Let’s make it happen.”
Noting one student whose activism had been sparked by the walkout, Lashely said, “Getting it for all students can help ignite that in students who maybe didn’t see it in themselves.”
