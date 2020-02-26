The St. Louis Park School District continues to move ahead on upgrading its facilities.
Last month, the St. Louis Park School Board approved bids for work at Susan Lindgren Elementary School and Peter Hobart Elementary School that will be underway this summer. When complete, the construction projects for elementary schools that are part of a 2017 referendum will be complete, Facilities Manager Tom Bravo said. The upgrades have included new furniture, energy-efficient equipment and other changes designed to make the schools more modern.
Three companies made bids on the work at Susan Lindgren Elementary School. The school board approved a recommendation by consultant Armstrong Torseth Skold & Rydeen Inc. to declare the bidder with the lowest responsible bid to be Construction Results Corp. in the amount of about $2.65 million. The work involves renovations to an existing media center and kitchen, including electrical and mechanical improvements.
Two companies presented bids for the work at Peter Hobart Elementary, which also involves renovations to a media center and kitchen. The board followed the recommendation of the district’s consultant to declare Ebert Inc. to have the lowest responsible bid with an offer of about $3.14 million. When rounded, the bids essentially matched the district budget of $5.79 million.
“If you add them both up, we’re about $1,000 under budget, so we did a good estimate, I truly believe,” Bravo said.
While Construction Results Corp. met district goals for use of businesses with women and minority owners, small businesses and a union workforce, Ebert Inc. fell short. The percent of the contractors Construction Results Corp. will use that are certified as small businesses or are minority-owned or women-owned is 12.7%, and about 83% are union employees. At Ebert Inc. those percentages were 5% and 10%, respectively.
“That was lower than what we want to have it,” Bravo said.
As a result, the contract will require Ebert Inc. to pay prevailing wages, which sets a minimum hourly wage for workers on construction projects.
Boardmember Ken Morrison said, “It’s disappointing that we didn’t get that goal of ours for this one.”
However, he said he realized that construction companies are currently in high demand.
“We’re getting there what we had predicted for our budget for the project, and it’s going to work,” Morrison said.
Earlier last month, the board approved bids recommended by construction management company Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. for additions and renovations at Central Community Center to accommodate early childhood education programs. The board approved work involving more than 20 companies. The bids amount to nearly $8.8 million, up slightly than Kraus-Anderson previously had anticipated due to one contractor dropping out.
Eighty-four percent of the contractors are union contractors, and 26% are small businesses or are minority-owned or women-owned businesses. The bids include $2.2 million in heating, ventilation and air conditioning costs, Kraus-Anderson noted.
Additionally, the board awarded bids totaling about $18.36 million for a second phase of projects at St. Louis Park Middle School. The phase includes dining and performing arts additions and renovations to a kitchen and other parts of the building. Kraus-Anderson recommended about 30 companies as the lowest responsible bidders. Eighty-one percent are union contractors, and 19% are certified as small businesses or minority-owned or women-owned businesses. The bids include about $2.3 million in HVAC costs.
“We are well within the budget,” Bravo said of the bids for the middle school’s second phase and Central Community Center.
The first phase of work at the middle school that is currently underway will be completed by the end of spring break, Bravo said. The first phase includes a new media center, seven new classrooms, two rooms for future growth and other remodeling.
By early 2021, Bravo said, “We’re going to be about three-quarters of the way done with what we have said that we were going to do under the referendum dollars that this community was kind enough to give us three years ago. So, we’re almost there, and we have two more years left before we are 100% completed.”
Morrison also commented on the diversity of contractors for the Central Community Center and middle school projects.
“It seems like a common theme throughout this whole project, which is excellent,” Morrison said. “I love to hear it, and keep doing the good work. Keep spreading that wealth.”
Limits at St. Louis Park High School
Bravo did caution that the district will have to be aware of restrictions the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District has in place that affect plans at St. Louis Park High School. The rule prevents landowners from disturbing more than 40% of their property for growth and expansion projects. Projects at the high school that are in the works would slightly exceed the limit, he indicated.
“Anything we do beyond what we’ve been approved to do in the referendum cannot be done just because we’re going to have to do land disturbance,” Bravo said.
The watershed district has asked the school district to come up with a plan for the next several years to add underground water tanks at district sites that exceed 40% of land disturbance. The tanks would store rainwater to reduce phosphorus runoff.
“We’re at the point right now that we should start considering it because of the fact that we are going to be landlocked,” Bravo said. “Who knows what’s going to happen five years or 10 years from now, and we will not be able to do any work at the high school unless, you know, we get some type of variance or something like that.”
He recommended that the district consider adding an underground tank below a parking lot at the high school when it is reconfigured.
He noted that a proposal to add a second turf field near the high school would bring the land disturbance to well over the 40% limit.
Another report last month revealed that the district received nine responses to a request for proposal for solar panels on district buildings. Administrators whittled the number down to three. Kinect Energy performed a financial analysis and recommended Sundial Solar for the job. The report anticipated the board would vote on the recommendation Feb. 24, after this edition went to press. Installation of solar panels could begin this summer and in 2021 and 2022.
