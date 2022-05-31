After two years of input, the St. Louis Park School Board has approved a new racial equity policy.
Boardmember Sarah Davis said she believes the policy reflects “the level of intentionality with which this was approached.”
Davis pointed out that the date of the approval vote, May 24, came one day before the second anniversary of the murder of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd in neighboring Minneapolis.
“His death reverberates and really continues to impact all of us today,” Davis said. “I really value that this district and that this board took the time to center the voices of our most impacted community members – our students, our staff of color, and families and communities – to develop this policy.”
Board members sought to make the policy accessible, readable and usable to help constituents hold the district accountable for the policy, Davis added.
She pointed to the purpose statement of the policy, which says, “The purpose of this policy is to establish expectations and accountability measures for the District’s work promoting racial equity and developing culturally relevant learning environments in order to create an equitable and anti-racist school system that honors all children, families, and staff.”
A general statement about the policy adds, “St. Louis Park Public Schools is committed to anti-racist learning communities that honor every student, family, and staff’s racial and cultural identity. Recognizing that all students have the right to a high-quality education and that the process of dismantling the systems that support racially-predictable disparities in educational outcomes will take time and focused effort, the District will act with urgency to create racially equitable systems.”
The policy includes an “acknowledgment of historical racialized harm” that says systems, structures and practices “have intentionally created and continue to afford advantages to dominant racial groups while perpetuating inequities for others.”
Using an acronym for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, The statement continues, “The District acknowledges and accepts its past and present role in creating and maintaining policies, procedures, and practices that result in predictably lower academic and graduation outcomes and disproportionate disciplinary action for BIPOC students, relative to their White peers.”
The policy commits the district to providing every student with “high-quality and culturally relevant instruction, curriculum, support, and facilities” and says the district will “differentiate resources when necessary to accomplish this goal.”
It states that the district will encourage, support and expect students from all racial groups to meet high standards and will hire diverse, culturally competent and qualified staff with professional learning opportunities designed to “eliminate racial, cultural and linguistic disparities in student achievement.”
As for programming, the policy says, “Recognizing that separation of students for academic interventions, advanced coursework, Gifted and Talented programs, and special education often creates classroom environments in which BIPOC students and English learners are over- or under-represented throughout their school careers, the District will discontinue practices that result in racially isolated spaces and empower all students with opportunities for enrichment and differentiated learning to ensure readiness for college and career.”
The policy also addresses discipline.
“Recognizing that practices that remove students from the learning environment, such as suspension, disproportionately deny BIPOC students access to classroom instruction opportunities, the District shall foster safe and nurturing school environments, utilize restorative practices to build and restore community, prioritize relationships, navigate conflict, repair harm, and seek to minimize loss of classroom instruction time due to disciplinary matters,” the policy states.
Staff and students will be given an opportunity to understand racial identity and will provide linguistically and culturally relevant opportunities “reflect and celebrate the identities of our students, staff, and community.”
Accountability measures include professional development goals and an annual report by the superintendent to the board and community that focuses on data about closing “racially predictable opportunity gaps,” data in areas like graduation rates, college entrance exams, discipline referrals and special education referrals, recommended adjustments and timelines for changes.
Boardmember C. Colin Cox said a challenge for board members has been a feeling they needed to get the policy completely right before approving it. He added that the board can revisit the policy in the future.
“We’ll learn and grow and see if we need to do more,” Cox said. “I get a little nervous, but then I’m also very excited because this means and we have something in policy.”
Board Chair Anne Casey said district leaders have already been working to meet the goals of the policy before it existed in areas like curriculum and discipline. The centralized policy brings much of that work together, she said.
Davis responded, “Being anti-racist is a journey. It’s not a destination, right? And unless and until we’re willing to put our values out there in the form of a policy that we’re willing to be accountable to, we’re not really engaging in that journey in the way that we need to be.”
Davis added, “We have to put this out here, and we need to start. I feel like the time is right for us to be doing this right now.”
Boardmember Abdihakim Ibrahim said the district needs tangible solutions to solve the problems facing the district.
“The policy is beautiful, but if there is no accountability, there is just words on a paper,” Ibrahim said. “We have to be accountable.”
The racial equity policy is available at slpschools.org/about/district-policies-procedures.
