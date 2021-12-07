A St. Louis Park policy mandating COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for staff is on hold amid national court battles over the issue.
The St. Louis Park School Board approved its mandatory vaccination policy Nov. 23 on an emergency basis, but the policy states it is only enforced while an Occupational Safety and Health Administration Emergency Temporary Standard is in place. A federal appeals court ordered OSHA to “take no steps to implement or enforce” the standard until a future court order.
If the federal standard is reinstated, the district policy would contain exceptions for employees who do not work in a location with other individuals, such as employees who work entirely from home, and employees who only work outdoors.
All other employees would be required to be fully vaccinated or be tested weekly as a condition of employment with the district.
Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two shots of a combination of vaccines.
The policy would require employees to report their vaccination status and provide proof if they are vaccinated. Employees who falsify information can be disciplined, included firing, and could be subject to criminal penalties.
Unvaccinated employees who do not provide a negative test result and who are not tested weekly would not be allowed to work on-site at any district property. Employees could be placed on unpaid leave and disciplined if they do not follow the policy.
Employees could apply for exceptions but would be subject to the required weekly testing and reporting.
If not for the judicial ruling, the policy would have required employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6.
When the board approved the policy, Boardmember Anne Casey stressed that the policy would only be in effect when OSHA requires the district to have such a policy.
“It’s on OSHA’s timeline, not really on ours,” Casey said.
Board members decided not to specify reasons for requests for exceptions, such as religious or medical reasons, since individuals doing so would need to be tested weekly regardless, Casey noted.
Superintendent Astein Osei indicated the district used a model policy from the Minnesota School Boards Association.
He reiterated in an email that the policy complies with OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard on Vaccination and Testing “and will go into effect when the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard is in place in the state of Minnesota.”
Although the federal mandate has been challenged in the court system, Osei said during the meeting that approving the policy prepares the district to implement it if required to do so.
“Our human resources department has developed a system to be able to effectively collect staff vaccination status information and keep that information secure in our systems,” Osei added.
Boardmember Karen Waters said, “I appreciate being proactive on this because here’s the thing – if we’re not and then we’re not in compliance, then we have a whole lot of messy legal, financial implications that we don’t have to have.”
Osei indicated the Park Association of Teachers had supported mandatory vaccinations even before the federal government issued a nationwide mandate.
“I believe in many respects they recognize the importance of staff being vaccinated and the importance of keeping members safe and, most importantly, being able to consistently come to work to support student learning,” Osei said.
At least 91% of district staff members have been vaccinated, he said.
Boardmember Ken Morrison said he felt a bit taken aback while reading the mandatory vaccination policy but voted for it as a result of the OSHA standard.
Morrison said, “It’s not us pushing it on everybody else, but it’s really OSHA in that it’s being dictated by them and going to be controlled by them.”
