More St. Louis Park School District students are walking, biking or catching rides to school instead of taking the bus amid cost-cutting measures.
In an effort to save $325,000 this school year, the district made numerous transportation cuts, including creating a no-bus zone for Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School and expanding zones in which school buses do not stop for other schools.
The district also consolidated bus stops for middle school and high school students, created larger no-bus zones for students residing in Minneapolis who enroll in the district, created new elementary school boundaries for Minneapolis students, and required high school students to fill out opt-in forms to be picked up by bus.
High school students had to complete opt-in forms by Aug. 1 to use bus transportation. Additionally, buses will cease stopping for students who do not ride 10 consecutive days or more, according to the district website, slpschools.org. The district will provide two other times to enroll in bus transportation, at the end of November and the end of March 2023.
“Transportation is a vital part of the day for many of our students and families, but reductions in transportation and other non-classroom areas allow the district to reduce the impact of reductions on classrooms and programs,” the web page says.
The changes caught some families by surprise. A district statement welcoming families back to school Sept. 6 addressed transportation concerns that arose.
“While we worked hard to communicate this change last spring, we acknowledge that our communications did not adequately meet the needs of some families,” the statement reads. “We sincerely apologize for not meeting your expectations on such an important change for your student. We will ensure that future communications on matters that impact your family will be communicated more directly.”
Part of $4.8M in cuts
While the St. Louis Park School Board discussed cuts ahead of this year’s budget approval June 28, the board spent considerably more time over the past year discussing a successful referendum effort. Voters approved $135 million in bonding for facilities and a higher technology levy last month.
However, those funds cannot be used for typical operating purposes, such as paying teachers and administrators or covering transportation costs. The $325,000 in cuts for transportation are part of $4.8 million in total budget reductions the board made for this fiscal year.
The board could not ask voters to approve more operating funds since the district’s operating levy is already at its state-set cap. With enrollment stagnant and federal pandemic relief funds going away, the district sought to make cuts across all its schools without increasing class sizes.
Federal pandemic relief funds had covered much of the budget hole the previous year. The district lost about $4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars for this fiscal year.
The budget this year includes a cut of more than $1 million at St. Louis Park High School and a cut of about $659,000 at St. Louis Park Middle School.
Cuts at the district’s four elementary range from a low of about $374,000 at Susan Lindgren Elementary School to a high of about $462,000 at Aquila Elementary School.
Additionally, the budget cuts about $489,000 from building and grounds expenses; $126,000 from the business office; $150,000 from special education; $100,000 from curriculum and pupil evaluation; $90,000 from middle and high school athletics; $58,000 from human resources; $78,000 from the school board itself and the superintendent’s budget; and $5,000 from communications.
The district’s approved budget called for a cut of $383,000 in the area of transportation, although the transportation changes announced came with a slightly lower estimated savings.
Ahead of the board vote on the budget, Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson said administrators would evaluate the impact of the changes during the school year, including the expansion of areas near schools in which bus rides will not be offered.
She said, “Nothing is a permanent decision.”
No-bus zone boundaries
Details of the transportation changes are available at www.slpschools.org/buschanges. The page includes maps of the no-bus zones. Most of the zones do not cross major roads, allowing students on the other side of busy thoroughfares to ride the bus. For example, the zone at Aquila Elementary School does not cross nearby Minnetonka Boulevard but does extend southward to Highway 7. Similarly, the new zone for PSI does not cross Cedar Lake Road to the south but does extend northward near the interchange of Highway 169 and Interstate 394 and eastward as far as Texas Avenue.
The Peter Hobart Elementary School no-bus zone ranges from Cedar Lake Road on the north to Minnetonka Boulevard on the south and from Louisiana Avenue South on the west to Highway 100 on the east.
The zone for Susan Lindgren Elementary School is bordered by Excelsior Boulevard to the north, France Avenue to the northeast, Highway 100 on the west and 44th Street on its southernmost point.
The St. Louis Park Middle School zone extends vertically from I-394 to the BNSF railroad tracks. Horizontally, it goes as far east as Hampshire Avenue and ranges to the west of Boone Avenue.
The high school zone reaches from Louisiana Avenue to Highway 100 and is bounded by Highway 7 on the south while traveling as far north as the BNSF tracks.
The school district website includes a link in which to enter an address to determine if a student lives far enough from a school to ride the bus.
The district statement directs questions to the District Transportation Department at 952-928-6052 or transportation@slpschools.org.
