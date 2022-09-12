More St. Louis Park School District students are walking, biking or catching rides to school instead of taking the bus amid cost-cutting measures.

In an effort to save $325,000 this school year, the district made numerous transportation cuts, including creating a no-bus zone for Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School and expanding zones in which school buses do not stop for other schools.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments