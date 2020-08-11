The St. Louis Park School District would begin classes this fall entirely online under a recommendation from Superintendent Astein Osei.
Under the proposal presented to the school board Aug. 3, the district could move to a hybrid learning model that would combine in-person classes with distance learning in October, if COVID-19 conditions allow.
Patrick Duffy, director of curriculum and instruction, outlined a plan in which students eventually would meet in person two days a week and use distance learning three days a week under the hybrid model. Providing some in-person classes would depend upon the number of COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County at the time.
As an example of how the hybrid model could work, Osei suggested that half of a class might attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays while the other half might receive the same in-person lessons Thursdays and Fridays. Classrooms would be limited to half of capacity.
Families would have the option of continuing to use distance learning. Duffy added that the district could live-stream the in-person classes to students who opted to engage entirely in distance learning.
In explaining the proposal to have all students study online initially, Duffy indicated a desire to provide safety and indicated that it would help students adjust to the distance learning that would be a part of the hybrid model.
“We wanted to start the year with a very strong base in distance learning, one that would ensure that every student had clear expectations, a clear strength around their understanding of distance learning, and that they could move into a hybrid model with confidence around their experience,” Duffy said.
If the district did not plan to begin the year using distance learning, the COVID-19 numbers in the county in September could force it to do so given state guidelines, Boardmember Anne Casey pointed out. Planning to begin the school year in distance learning helps lend more certainty.
“I’m hearing from a lot of families who really feel that we just need to know,” Casey said.
As of the time of the board meeting, 250 students had already opted to use online-only instruction throughout the next school year. The district had asked families to make their intentions known to improve planning for busing and teachers, according to Osei. Students in the hybrid model could opt later to move to distance learning only while students initially opting for online-only instruction could change their minds later as long as enough space existed in classrooms to meet the capacity limits.
The district will make changes to the distance learning model compared to classes conducted online during the end of the last school year, including increased live, or “synchronous,” learning opportunities.
The past distance learning efforts will still help the district since families possess more than 2,000 devices the district handed out last spring. The district also still has Wi-Fi hotspots in place purchased for students to use last spring. The district plans to provide a back-to-school guide that will include information about obtaining devices and receiving technical support this week, according to Osei.
In preparation for a return to classrooms, district officials have created an inventory of personal protective equipment, like face masks and face shields, that will be available for students, according to Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson. District officials are making plans for how to conduct cleaning throughout the school day and between school days.
“It’ll be important that the buildings aren’t used in the evening so that we have time for our custodial staff to come through and clean in the evening,” Magnuson said.
The district is also considering a plan for how to space students out physically.
“We’re going to have to figure out how to utilize spaces outside of the classroom more extensively,” Magnuson said.
Recent remodeling efforts, including new furniture that is more mobile, will help with spacing efforts, Facilities Manager Tom Bravo said.
The district has used money from a referendum to upgrade air handling systems in buildings. The new systems change the air inside a room six to 10 times per hour, and state officials have reviewed plans for the systems.
The district will use environmentally friendly cleaning products that still kill the coronavirus and meet federal recommendations, he noted.
Board Chair Mary Tomback acknowledged that a lack of in-person instruction can affect the social and emotional needs of students.
“I think that all of us on the board, and everyone in the administration wants nothing more than to have all of our students back in our buildings, full-time, as normal,” she said.
However, she added, “First and foremost, I think our priority – and this is what we what families have entrusted us to do – is at a minimum to keep their students safe when they come into St Louis Park Public Schools.”
She later issued a statement noting that the board planned to make a decision on Osei’s recommendation during an Aug. 10 school board meeting, after this edition went to press. The plan would be subject to change before the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 8.
She wrote, “We also understand that any decision we make that allows students and staff to return to the classroom, even in a hybrid model, may put their health, safety, and lives at risk. Here in St. Louis Park, our school communities know tragedy. Our families have faced horrific losses that have stayed on the hearts and minds of the leaders of this district. Yet even in times of risk and unprecedented challenges, we are charged with offering our students the highest quality education that helps them reach their greatest potential. We take all of these duties seriously, and district leaders continue to work diligently, compassionately, and creatively to develop a responsible, effective path forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.