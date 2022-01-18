The St. Louis Park School Board is looking for a new member after one of their own resigned about halfway through their four-year term.
Laura McClendon, whose fulltime job involves teaching science to students at Richfield Middle School, resigned in writing rather than at a school board meeting, according to St. Louis Park School District officials.
“On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, then-School Board Chair Mary Tomback accepted the resignation of Board Member Laura McClendon, a member of the Board since January 2020,” the district posted on its website, slpschools.org.
McClendon did not provide a reason for her resignation, simply writing to Tomback via email, “I am writing to submit my resignation from the St. Louis Park School Board, effective immediately” as of the time of the email.
Tomback replied, “With much appreciation for your valuable service to the St. Louis Park School Board, I accept your resignation and wish you all the best.”
McClendon did not respond to emails from the Sun Sailor about her decision as of press time.
The board conducted a special meeting Jan. 11 to discuss the replacement process. According to a district statement following the meeting, “State statute requires the Board to fill the vacancy, but the process by which it does so is within its sole discretion. The Board has chosen a process that will allow for any interested and eligible person to apply for the open seat.”
The board plans to appoint a resident of the district to serve until the end of this year but will conduct a special election in November so that voters can have a say in who should serve the remainder of McClendon’s term, which runs until the end of 2023.
“It is the hope of the Board that whomever is appointed to serve until the 2022 election chooses to run in that election to serve the remainder of the term,” the board statement says.
That seat and three other seats will be on the ballot in November 2023 for four-year terms.
The statement quotes new Board Chair Anne Casey as saying, “We encourage all members of the St. Louis Park community to consider applying to serve on the school board. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to board members if you have questions or would like to know more about the role and responsibilities of the board.”
By state law, the applicant the board chooses could not formally join the board until 30 days after the official appointment. The period allows members of the public to petition against the selection of the appointee in the event of a disagreement.
Applicants must be United States citizens who are at least 21 years old with no felony convictions. The person must have been a resident of the district for at least 30 days.
The board announcement also specifies, “Whomever is appointed by the Board must be available on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month throughout the year, and for other occasional meetings as necessary.”
Applicants must send letters of interest by 5 p.m. Feb. 4, to Casey at casey.anne@slpschools.org and Executive Leadership Partner Flower Krutina at krutina.flower@slpschools.org.
The board announcement calls for each letter of interest to contain a confirmation of eligibility for candidacy, a description of the person’s connection to the district, a discussion of the person’s interest in serving on the board and impressions or opinions about the district’s Strategic Plan for Racial Equity Transformation. An overview of the plan is available at slpschools.org/about/strategic-plan.
Applicants may submit letters of interest in any language. Applicants may contact school board members or Krutina with questions.
The remaining six board members plan to conduct a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, to select finalists to interview. The board plans to notify all candidates of their decisions the following day.
Interviews are tentatively anticipated Feb. 26, or March 2, with the board set to make an informal decision after the final interview. The board would then formally vote on an appointment March 8, with the appointee sworn in April 7, following the waiting period.
Board discussion
During the special meeting, Tomback noted the board could immediately select a person who could then begin serving after the 30-day waiting period.
However, Tomback said, “That does not seem to be the most democratic way to do this. It does not seem to be in the best interest of our community.”
The board previously accepted applications when former Boardmember Pam Rykken resigned in 2012 before the end of her term, leading the board to appoint Boardmember Ken Morrison, who subsequently won elections to the seat. Nearly 30 people applied, including Tomback, before the appointment.
“I haven’t heard from anyone who was part of that process that it was problematic in any way,” Tomback said of the plan to use a similar system.
Board members decided not to request a formal resume, saying they preferred to hear from applicants in their own words what qualified them for the position.
While not making an immediate move to appoint, board members also said they did not want to extend the application process too long.
“The longer we drag this out, the longer we will not have a member of the board serving the interests of the community,” Boardmember Heather Wilsey said.
Tomback recommended board members extend personal invitations to people they know who could be a good fit, adding that people of color and women have been historically underrepresented on the board. She noted only one current board member is the parent of an elementary student but also suggested that a senior citizen could provide input on Lenox Community Center and a person without kids in the district may provide valuable input on the district’s financial stewardship to the community and its role as a community asset.
“I don’t want to suggest there’s any one person or one fit that we’re looking for,” Tomback said of the role.
Boardmember Abdihakim Ibrahim, the newest member of the board, said that while he campaigned for office last year, “I’ve seen a lot of those who don’t have kids in the school who care a lot.”
