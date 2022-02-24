The odds of making it onto the St. Louis Park School Board have improved for five finalists, who are now up for two vacant spots.
The board initially whittled the number from nine applicants to five finalists in anticipation of a single vacancy resulting from former Boardmember Laura McClendon’s resignation in January. But, Boardmember Mary Tomback also decided to resign earlier this month.
Tomback was less than two months into a new term she won in the November election, but she said she decided to step down based on the strengths of the applicants.
As a result, the five remaining board members have opted to use the lists of finalists to fill the second vacancy, which had an effective date of Feb. 23.
Board Chair Anne Casey officially declared the second vacancy at a special board meeting Feb. 15 at the district office. Tomback planned to participate in her final board meeting Feb. 22 but did not participate in the discussion to appoint her successor.
Casey recommended using the existing list of finalists to fill the second spot after consulting with Gregg Abbott, the director of communications and marketing for the Minnesota School Boards Association. Abbott, who specializes in elections and vacancies for the association, suggested that the board should not prolong the appointment process further since the appointments will only be in place until a special election in November.
Casey noted, “We’re not filling this forever. It’s not a lifetime appointment. It’s a few months. We just need someone that we can work with for a few months while we get to the election.”
Each of the five finalists received at least one vote from a board member during the finalist selection period, Casey added.
“We thought they were all five viable candidates,” Boardmember C. Colin Cox said. “We’re not lowering our standards.”
Whomever voters select for the two seats Nov. 8 will be sworn in after votes are certified and will serve until the remainder of the term.
The term for the seat McClendon held runs through 2023 while the term for Tomback’s seat runs through 2025. Candidates this fall will need to determine whether to run for the seat with one year remaining on the term or three years left in the term.
Casey said the board would not specify whether an appointee is named to McClendon’s seat or Tomback’s seat.
“For our purposes, they’re identical,” Casey said of the future appointees. “We’re appointing people who will serve until November, and what happens after that is up to the electorate.”
The appointees could choose to file for either seat later this year or they could both file for the same seat. Any other candidates for the seats would also have to select one or the other, depending on how long a term they wish to have.
When selecting appointees following interviews, Boardmember Ken Morrison suggested the board assign a point value to each board member’s favorite candidate and a lower point value to their second choice when selecting the top two finalists.
After the board makes the decision, the appointees must wait 30 days before taking office. During that time, state law allows opponents of the decision to seek enough signatures to reject an appointee. According to state law, a petition to reject an appointee must be signed by enough eligible voters to equal at least 5% of the total who cast ballots in the district during the most recent state general election. If enough petitioners sign up in opposition, the board must name a new appointee instead.
In addition to the special election for two board seats in November, Casey pointed out that four board seats will be up for full terms in 2023.
“There’s a lot of opportunity for people to run,” Casey said.
In reference to Casey’s own election in November, in which she, Tomback and new Boardmember Abdihakim Ibrahim ran for three seats unopposed, Boardmember Heather Wilsey commented to Casey, amid laughter from other board members, “Funny that nobody ran against you and now we have all this interest.”
Using slips of paper in an orange, plastic St. Louis Park Public Schools-themed cup, Wilsey drew names of the finalists Feb. 15 to determine the order in which they will be interviewed Wednesday, March 2. Bruce McClean will interview first, followed by Sarah Davis, Jim Leuthner, Virginia Mancini and Melissa Vogt.
The board plans to conduct the interviews beginning at 6 p.m. March 2 at a location yet to be determined. The board would begin deliberating on who to name to the board beginning at 8:30 p.m., according to the tentative schedule. The board plans to ask each of the candidates the same questions, such as what motivates them, what kind of relationship they see the board having with the community and how they can contribute to the board’s success.
While some school boards choose to fill vacancies without an application and interview process, such as by naming a former board member, Casey said, “I don’t think that’s what our community wants to do.”
The board has used a similar application and interview process in the past to fill vacancies, she added.
“That is somewhat the expectation, and I think it’s just a better way to do the process,” Casey said.
By naming the new board members after the interviews March 2, the incoming members would be able to participate in the board’s first meeting in April.
In the meantime, Casey said the board would not take any “unusual votes” and would pause its policy discussions until the voices of new board members could add to the conversations.
She said, “We’re trying to keep it kind of low, low drama for the next few weeks so we don’t feel like we’re pushing stuff through with just five of us or anything like that. I want everything to be on the up-and-up.”
