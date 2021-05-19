The St. Louis Park School Board members ceremoniously removed their face shields at a May 10 meeting after revising a policy recommending but not requiring that staff members wear both masks and face shields.
While board members kept their masks on, some sighed in relief after they all removed their face shields.
The move came days before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised guidance to state that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks indoors and Gov. Tim Walz dropped the state mask mandate. Businesses and local governments can still require masks, and Walz advised people who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing masks. Superintendent Astein Osei has said the district’s Safe Learning Plan will continue to apply until the end of the school year.
Some staff members had requested a change in the district’s policy regarding the mandate to wear both masks and face shields, according to Boardmember Anne Casey.
All staff members in the district have now had access to vaccinations, and many of them have taken advantage of that, Casey said. Because the policy requiring both shields and masks only applied to adults who now have had vaccine access, Casey said the situation had shifted regarding the necessity to wear both.
School nurses indicated support for not requiring the shields, Casey noted.
The revised policy still recommends that staff wear face shields over masks when in the presence of students since many are not vaccinated. The federal government expanded vaccine access expanded to students ages 12 through 15 last week.
“Obviously, our elementary and our early learners won’t have that access,” Casey noted.
Of the revised policy, though, Casey said, “I think that will be a welcome change for many of our staff.”
As of the meeting, the district planned to keep other aspects of its Safe Learning Plan in place. The district has required students to wear masks, but not face shields, while in schools except when eating. The district’s Safe Learning Plan calls for students to remain 3 feet apart and 6 feet apart when masks are removed for lunch.
The board approved the policy revision unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.