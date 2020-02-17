Citing a desire to attract members from other backgrounds, the members of the St. Louis Park School Board voted unanimously to increase their pay for 2020.
Superintendent Astein Osei recommended that the board make the change.
“Ultimately, we want to ensure that we have a salary schedule that is supportive but also is something that would engage and excite people about this particular opportunity,” Osei said. “Currently, our schedule does not allow for that.”
The board had last increased its compensation in 2016. Previously, the board had voted for a 5% decrease in pay in 2008 before bringing the pay up 5% to its previous level in 2013.
“The lag in time and the inconsistency in school board compensation increases really created this situation in which currently St. Louis Park Public Schools is in the bottom 50% of metro area school districts from a compensation standpoint,” Osei said.
He added that board members will be undergoing more professional development, which will require more of their time.
“I see many of you often, you know, multiple times a week at different events I’m at, so I’m recognizing that you’re already stretched, and we’re going to be asking you to do more,” Osei told board members.
Until the vote last month, the board chair received $5,100, the clerk received $4,800 and all board members received $4,500 each year.
Under the new pay, the chair will receive $6,000, the vice chair, clerk and treasurer each will receive $5,500 and other board members will be paid $5,000 annually.
The board and administrators have worked to create uniform salary ranges and compensation plans for all the district employee groups but had not kept the board’s pay on pace with that, Director of Human Resources Rick Kreyer indicated. He recommended an annual survey of surrounding districts along with an administrative recommendation for the board.
The goal would be to keep board pay at about the median level for metro school districts, according to Osei. The median pay in the metro area last year ranged from $5,000 for directors to $5,600 for the chair, according to a chart compiled by the district.
Boardmember Karen Waters noted she had voted against pay increases for the board in the past.
“It related to, frankly, my white woman framework that this work is service to the community, to our students and our staff,” Waters said.
As she deepened her understanding of racial equity in systems and structures, she said she realized the need to have a board that reflects the community. She noted that she calculated her hourly rate of pay at $5.67 per hour. That would not pay for child care for a potential board member who has young children, she said.
“You’re asking somebody to go deeper into their own pocket to pay for child care to serve all of the kids in the community, and that’s actually not right,” Waters said.
To Osei, she continued, “I’m glad I woke up to this idea that I had a white privilege focus on what service is, and we do need to move forward, and I commend the approach that you’re taking to get us there.”
Years ago, the board took a pay cut because of a tight fiscal situation in which it had to make other cuts. However, Waters said the district has since fixed its financial situation.
Chair Mary Tomback pointed out that the two regular meetings per month the board conducts represent a fraction of the time spent on the job. Board members also attend other meetings, reply to emails, read school board materials and otherwise prepare for meetings.
“It is a lot of work,” Tomback said. “To Karen’s point, it is really important that we create a system where it’s not just wealthy members of our community who are able to do this job, because this board is not representative of the community.”
While current board members will be the immediate beneficiaries of the change, Tomback said, “We are making this vote on behalf of the institution of the school board.”
She said she hoped to “see full acknowledgment of what this work entails and for advancing equity” by evaluating compensation needs “and not just necessarily stop here this year.”
The district will also begin paying board members twice a month instead of once each quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.