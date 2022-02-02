A new bonding referendum is likely to go before St. Louis Park School District voters in August.
Members of the St. Louis Park School Board expressed general support for a bond issue currently pegged at $126.1 million.
That’s down from a November district staff recommendation for a $173.1 million referendum but still higher than the $100.1 million referendum voters approved in 2017.
In scaling back the wish list, district staff removed $40 million in costs that would have included adding an aquatic center at St. Louis Park High School with an eight-lane pool, seating, locker rooms and a diving well. Another $2 million no longer on the list would have gone toward converting the current high school pool into a gymnastics gym.
The staff list presented to the board Jan. 25 at a special meeting shaved $5 million off a high school outdoor track enclosure project, but the list of recommendations still included $13 million for the high school track and field restoration.
The total list of recommended projects includes the $13 million for the track and field, $18 million for security upgrades, $20.5 million for building renovations, $39.5 million for deferred maintenance and $35.1 million for projects envisioned as part of the 2017 bonding that the district could not complete due to increasing costs as a result of supply shortages, new regulations and other factors.
The carryover projects consist of $19.4 million for a high school kitchen renovation and addition, $3.6 million to upgrade 10 classrooms at the school, $3.9 million for high school media center renovations and $8.2 million for a high school student commons area.
Another $20.5 million would go toward new projects at district buildings that had not been slated to occur through the 2017 bond referendum. They include upgrading the remaining high school classrooms at a cost of $8.5 million and improving high school band, orchestra and choir rooms for $6 million. Changes to the Lenox Community Center theater space, senior meeting space and improved security and signage at the center would cost $1 million. Another $5 million would go toward the creation of improved training space and gym renovations.
The list of deferred maintenance projects is even pricier, with a tally of $39.5 million, including $5.5 million for a new storm shelter at the high school that regulations now require as a result of work planned on the building.
Under deferred maintenance, another $7 million would go toward renovating the Central Community Center pool and upgrading locker rooms.
The remaining $27 million listed as deferred maintenance includes more routine replacements and upkeep involving roofs, parking lots and boiler replacements along with facade, mechanical, electrical and building infrastructure work.
The plan lists another $18 million under the security category. Of that, $5 million would go toward items like security cameras and door card readers across the district. The estimate to upgrade and replace exterior doors and add door security, further limiting access for building visitors, would cost $5 million. The plan calls for $6 million to go toward relocating a data center from the high school and moving the technology team to Central Community Center along with backing up the power supply and data center infrastructure, addressing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and creating redundancies for electronics.
An estimated $2 million would create a “resilient internet connection.”
Finally, $10 million would go toward renovating and repairing the high school track and field, including work required by the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, and $3 million would go toward installing shelter and storage at the high school stadium.
The tax impact on a median-value home in the district, with a value of about $332,000, amounts to about $151 annually, according to a district estimate. The more expensive recommendation in November would have cost the same homeowner $267 instead.
Technology levy
Additionally, the board is considering asking voters to renew a capital project levy that pays for technology for 10 years at a higher rate. The request would increase the levy by an estimated $500,000 each year. The tax impact for the owner of a median-value home in the district for that approval would amount to an estimated $18 annually, for a total tax impact from the referendum of $169 per year.
A comparison of neighboring districts indicates the technology levy would still be lower than those in the Hopkins, Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Edina school districts. However, it would be about twice as high as the technology levies in the Minneapolis, Orono and Osseo school districts. It would also continue to be higher than the technology levies in the Wayzata, Minnetonka and Robbinsdale districts.
In reducing the scale of the referendum from the recommendation in November, staff said they focused on items that enhance the daily lived experience of students; stabilize costs and conserve energy; maintain core operations; and improve safety and security.
The proposed election date of Aug. 9, coincides with a primary election day. Board Chair Anne Casey said the date would allow taxation notices in 2022 for taxes payable in 2023 to reflect the increased taxes if the questions are approved. Construction would begin in January 2023 should it pass.
“The efforts and the work that we’re doing is really about sustaining and hopefully making sure that future generations of St. Louis Park students and residents have facilities that they can be proud of,” Superintendent Astein Osei said. “This has not been a priority to the extent that it has needed to be to ensure that our facilities don’t fall behind, and we’ve just fallen behind. I think this is an opportunity to help us bring our facilities up to a more respectful place.”
While he said the recommendation still comes with a large price tag, he said he believes all projects remaining in it are necessary.
Boardmember Mary Tomback said she wants the effort to be successful, but she worried how the community would react the amount of deferred maintenance in the proposal. She said she had a had a concern that “the perception will be that we dropped the ball in taking care of our facilities” and that the district had not spent the past referendum funds wisely.
She said that perception would not be true but that district would need to work to explain the financial situation to voters, including supply chain and labor cost impacts.
Tomback said of district communication, “I feel that that really has to be front and center if we want this to be successful because I’m afraid of what the counter message will be.”
