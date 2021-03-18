The St. Louis Park School Board approved a new Strategic Plan for Racial Equity Transformation with an anti-racist focus.
A team made up of students, parents, staff, principals, district administrators and community members has been working on the plan since last August. They sought to answer the question, “What is needed for the thorough and dramatic change of Racial Equity Transformation to occur in St. Louis Park Public Schools; where current, racist systems are abolished to build new, anti-racist systems and structures with all community stakeholders to create student-centered schools with inspired and empowered outcomes regardless of race and accountability measures for students and adults by the end of 2025?”
The district’s new vision statement says that the district is a place “where students are seen and valued and become their best selves as racially conscious, globally minded contributors to society.”
The new mission statement reads, “St. Louis Park Public Schools sees, inspires, and empowers each learner to live their brilliance in an environment that centers student voice and experience to create racially equitable learning that energizes and enhances the spirit of our community.”
The new core values state that the district believes in “the brilliance of ourselves and others,” seeks to engage in “authentic community engagement,” sets high expectations, embodies “the collective and urgent responsibility of anti-racist practices” and provides persistent effort to creating anti-racist schools and academically successful learners. Other core values call for racial consciousness and cultural competence and advocacy for equity.
The district administration plans to engage stakeholders in the coming months about how to achieve the plan, with actions set to be declared in June. A back-to-school kickoff in August would be focused on transformation, according to a March 8 report to the School Board.
Boardmember Anne Casey said of the new mission statement, “I want to make it a living thing that we continue to return to
in our work as a board and as a district.”
Chair Mary Tomback added, “I am mindful of all of the students and families of color from years and years and years past who did not have the benefit of such intentionality. I am hopeful for the students to come and their families that we can improve their experience with this intentionality.”
She said she his grateful her children will attend school with the plan in place.
“This will benefit and enhance the education and hopefully the life experience of every single one of our students of St. Louis Park and their families,” Tomback said before the unanimous vote March 8. “We all are charging ourselves now as we vote to approve this plan to do this work and to carry it forward.”
In working on the plan, which differed from past district long-range planning efforts, Director of Communications and Community Relations Sara Thompson said last month, “We didn’t go with a firm. We didn’t buy a box. We invented what would work in St. Louis Park Public Schools.”
Children First Executive Director Margaret Ganyo said of her work on the team, “I think it’s critical to the success of our community that every child get what they need to build a life that’s meaningful for them. And I don’t think we’re quite there yet.”
The team conducted extensive research, including talking to high school students.
“I think what was most stunning of all was the frequency with which all students of color and white students cited frequent instances of disparate treatment of students of color and harmful experiences that they witnessed for students of color in our schools, and that just brought a lot of clarity to our work and a sense of urgency to get this right,” Ganyo said.
Thompson remarked that Superintendent Astein Osei has been a strong supporter of the team’s racial equity transformation work.
She said, “We know under his thoughtful gaze and his very hardworking eye, we will achieve transformation in St. Louis Park Public Schools with these wonderful, wonderful pieces that have been developed by the core planning team.”
