After fielding questions from a member of the public, the St. Louis Park School Board approved a levy increase of 1.17% for 2021.
The levy for taxpayers in the district will increase from less than $33 million to about $33,372,000.
The amount going to the general fund will decrease by about 2.9%, lowering by about $577,000 to about $19.6 million. The decrease is largely driven by a decline in enrollment. The levy for the general fund would have decreased more if not for a shift in some funding from the state to the local tax levy and increases for the district’s technology levy based on an uptick in the district’s tax base.
The community service levy is increasing slightly, by about $40,500, or 4.1%. Part of that increase relates to the number of children who are 4 years old or younger who reside in the district, whether or not they participate in any district programs. Additionally, expenses have increased for serving students with disabilities through the KidsPlace child care program.
The debt service levy increased more significantly, by about 7.8%, or about $920,600, to about $12.8 million. Some of that increase relates to debt to pay for long-term facilities maintenance, such as roofs, indoor air quality projects, parking lots and sidewalks. Voters have also approved district borrowing for additions and upgrades to schools.
According to district estimates, the owner of a $200,000 home who paid $764 in school district taxes in 2020 would pay $4 less in 2021. The owner of a $300,000 home who paid $1,194 in school taxes this year would pay $7 less next year. The estimates are based on a 4% increase in market value during the period.
A commercial or industrial property with a similar increase in market value that paid $4,781 in 2020 taxes would pay an estimated $4,807 this year, according to the estimate. The tax burden fluctuates annually based on market value changes and the balance of the tax base for residential and commercial properties.
At a Dec. 14 virtual hearing, speaker Ben Butler inquired about the amounts the district spends on administration and district support as well as the practical effect of the decrease in the general fund levy.
“Does that trickle down to affect actual programming?” Butler asked.
Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson responded, “Sometimes there’s not a practical impact on the budget. I think there will be this year.”
She added, “We’ll have to adjust our expenditures accordingly for next year.”
Magnuson explained the amounts spent on administration relate to principals and the superintendent’s office while support services relate to work like payroll, human resources and communications.
Butler also inquired about the ability to shift funds, such as the amount used for food service. Magnuson responded that state law only allows the district to levy taxpayers for its general fund, community service fund and for debt service.
“There’s no mechanism to levy for revenue within any other fund, so it’s a matter of state law,” Magnuson said. “We have other ways of receiving revenue for those other funds, and the tax levy is just not one of those methods for those funds.”
Board Chair Mary Tomback encouraged residents who have an interest in district finances to join the district’s financial advisory committee.
“We are very anxious and grateful for public participation, members of our community, who are interested,” Tomback said.
Before the board approval of the levy, Tomback reiterated that homeowner taxes for the district should decrease for homeowners without an increase in property value. The board approved the levy 7-0.
