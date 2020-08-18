In a unanimous vote, the St. Louis Park School Board agreed to open classes this fall in distance learning for all students.
The board approved the Safe Learning Plan Aug. 10 in a meeting that lasted more than four hours.
The plan anticipates that the youngest students will begin meeting in person a week earlier than the rest of the students. Students in early learning classes through second grade would move to a hybrid educational system, in which education is provided in a mix of distance learning and in-person classes, beginning Monday, Sept. 28. Students in grades three through 12 would begin the hybrid system Monday, Oct. 5.
All families will have the choice of continuing to use distance learning full-time throughout the school year.
“Each school year is unique and 2020-21 will present challenges like no other,” a district statement about the decision explains. “There are many unknowns. Students, parents and guardians, teachers and staff, valued community members – all have many feelings about what the near future will look like in St. Louis Park Public Schools and our greater community.”
The statement noted that some stakeholders are satisfied with the selection process while others have expressed dissatisfaction with the process and recommendation.
In comments made during the virtual meeting, teachers expressed concern about how they would teach distance learning and in-person classes simultaneously. One commenter raised concerns about kindergarteners beginning the year in distance learning, pointing out that some districts made allowances for young students to meet in person at the beginning of the school year. However, another commenter said, “Thank you, board and staff. So much energy put into the safety and success of our kids. We are lucky.”
Superintendent Astein Osei said, “We will continue our work to develop and improve our models to provide all students with safe and nurturing learning environments during the 2020-21 school year. We will never be ‘done’ with our model design, as we believe in continuous improvement.”
Several board members indicated they struggled with how to cast their votes.
“I know how incredibly difficult this has been for me to even reach my conclusion about how I think we move forward,” said Chair Mary Tomback, who noted she received a scathing email during the meeting expressing “incredible dissatisfaction” about the board’s decision.
“We know people won’t be happy with us,” she said.
However, she said board members have been motivated by the need to do everything they can to ensure that students, staff and families do not die of COVID-19 contracted from school.
Boardmember Laura McClendon pointed to her own experience as a middle school teacher in dealing with the trauma caused by the deaths of two students.
“There is no acceptable risk ... when we are dealing with lives,” McClendon said. “As a teacher, my number one job, even above education, is to keep my students safe.”
Boardmember Karen Waters recalled the deaths of a coach and students due to accidents and illnesses during her first term on the board.
“I’m not going to regret making a safe choice,” Waters said. “I don’t want to attend any Zoom funerals for students or staff this year.”
She pointed out that the hybrid model that is in the district’s outlook for later in the fall semester will not be normal, either.
“I think something that our community really needs to accept is that we’re experiencing fundamental and profound changes due to COVID-19,” Waters said. “This is a global pandemic. We are going to experience additional change, and we are not going back to what we all thought was normal.”
Many students do thrive by being in the classroom and interacting with each other in school, Boardmember C. Colin Cox acknowledged. He said he missed seeing kids perform on stage, in band concerts and playing sports.
Pointing to pictures of smiling faces in the classroom on the district website, Cox said, “It gets to you, and you want to be back in that situation. I don’t think we’re giving up on that. In fact, I think what we’re trying to do is be smart and we’re even more driven to see that happen.”
Boardmember Heather Wilsey, a first-grade teacher, indicated the complex discussion showed what a difficult issue the vote represented.
“I know that my colleagues and I and the leadership team in our district has struggled a lot,” Wilsey said. “I don’t know that any of us have slept in weeks, and so I just want to reiterate that this is not a decision any of us take lightly.”
Boardmember Ken Morrison said he liked the hybrid model but worried about students contracting COVID-19 and the disproportionate effect the disease has had on Black and brown families and low-income families.
“Hopefully we do get out of this and have it under control, but I think it’s a little too early to be there,” Morrison said.
If the COVID-19 numbers worsen, the state would not allow the district to provide in-person classes anyway, Boardmember Anne Casey said. She encouraged people to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
Casey said, “If we want schools to open, we need to behave in a way that’s going to allow that to happen.”
Info: slpschools.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.