St. Louis Park Middle School is poised for more construction this summer.
The middle school work includes the renovation of 34 classrooms in the base bid. The district also approved alternate bids for renovating the art, music and other classrooms, as well as renovations for the remaining science space, and hallway and stairway upgrades.
The Central Community Center project would have included offices on the first and second floors along with renovations for conference rooms, but the bids were rejected.
The district also rejected bids for potential work at Central Community Center.
A community committee recommended that the St. Louis Park School Board accept the low bid for the entire middle school project while delaying the community center project.
The project for the middle school means that work at the site will be nearly complete aside from locker room upgrades, which could be a part of a referendum this year.
“We’ve very happy that we’ve accomplished a lot in the last five years,” Construction Manager Tom Bravo said.
The recommended actions allow the district to have some money left over for unexpected issues that may arise during the rest of the school year, he said.
Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson added, “If we hold on Central for now, we’ll have $1.6 million remaining that we can move forward if and when the board and our community pass a new bond issue to complete the Central projects.”
The committee that reviewed the bids considered recommending acceptance of the Central Community Center bids and holding the middle school work; rejecting both projects; or rejecting the middle school alternates.
“Ultimately, I think the thing that won the day was that we wanted to impact the daily lived experiences of students as soon as possible, and completing that middle school project will have a tremendous impact on the experience at the middle school,” Magnuson said.
While the district plans to move administrative staff members to Central Community Center, Magnuson said they could work in a variety of spaces in the meantime. As a result, the office changes at Central did not constitute the committee’s highest priority.
Following the staff recommendation, the school board approved a low bid for the middle school projects of more than $2.78 million from the low bidder, West St. Paul-based Parkos Construction Co. Beyond the construction contract, the overall plan includes an additional $1.1 million in classroom furniture, flooring and information technology, about $107,000 for building automation controls, about $75,000 for moving and packing expenses and about $36,000 for asbestos abatement. Including nearly $295,000 in costs for fees and permits and a contingency fund of $250,000. The overall work at the school is projected to cost about $4.65 million. Many of those costs have already been incurred, Magnuson said.
The low bid for the Central Community Center projects came from Osseo-based Rochon Corp., for nearly $2.08 million. However, the board rejected that bid as well as all others. The district plans to seek new bids in the future.
The total cost of the Central Community Center project amounts to a projected $5.16 million. Big-ticket items beyond the rejected contract include $725,000 for McGough Construction to do demolition work to eliminate structural concerns; about $593,000 for furniture, information technology and flooring; and about $183,000 for building automation controls and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
Many of the costs for the community center have already been incurred, including purchases of furniture, flooring, information technology and asbestos abatement, according to Magnuson.
While work to prepare offices remains at Central, district staff are still planning to move out of a leased building at 6311 Wayzata Blvd., to other spaces by the end of June. Some administrative staff will move to Lenox Community Center, others will go to St. Louis Park High School, and some will be itinerant temporarily, Magnuson said.
“It’ll be a good experience to be out in the schools,” she said.
The work at St. Louis Park Middle School is scheduled to be substantially complete by the end of August.
Boardmember C. Colin Cox noted that the district will have made renovations at all its elementary schools and throughout most of the middle school when the work this year wraps up.
He said, “That feels like a good accomplishment in a COVID era.”
