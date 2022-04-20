St. Louis Park School District voters will consider a $135 million bond referendum and an increased technology levy in August after the school board unanimously approved the ballot measures last week.
All seven seats on the board were filled for the first time in months after swearing in newly appointed members Sarah Davis and Virginia Mancini April 12.
The bond referendum would in part go to fund projects originally envisioned as part of a 2017 vote. Inflation, code issues and other concerns led to escalating costs and prevented the district from completing all plans, despite progress made on renovations in schools.
The referendum includes $35.1 million in carryover projects from the last referendum. Additionally, it would provide $44.4 million for deferred maintenance, $21.5 million for additional building renovations, $14.5 million for security upgrades and $19.5 million for playground and track-and-field changes.
Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson indicated that if the referendum were not successful, the district would have to pay for some construction costs, such as roof repairs, from its general fund.
“We’re already making significant reductions for next year to keep our general fund balanced, and we can’t afford to take costs out of the general fund when there’s another way,” Magnuson said. “So, we’d like to ask our community if they agree to use that other way.”
At the same time, voters would consider a 10-year renewal of the technology levy, formally called the capital project levy. The levy would be increased by $500,000.
The votes are scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 9, the same date as a primary election. The district could have selected the general election date of Tuesday, Nov. 8, instead, Magnuson noted.
“It’s just a question of, I guess, preference in some ways and chances for success and really knowledgeable voters,” Magnuson said. “On Aug. 9, there won’t be as many things on the ballot competing for the attention of our community. Understanding it’s the summer, it will be our job to make sure we get really informed voters to the polls.”
More voters may turn out in November who the district would not be able to reach about the importance of the ballot questions, she added.
“Chances of success are probably better in August when we can make sure that we can get to the voters that are showing up,” Magnuson said. “It’s just a smaller population of voters, and that’s a traditional belief and understanding around school district elections.”
Magnuson said the district had cut out some proposals for the referendum.
“If it’s not going to have an impact on kids, it’s not going to be on this list,” Magnuson said. “It’s going to stabilize costs and conserve energy over time, which we have to do in our tight operating costs. It’s going to help us maintain core operations so we can continue to provide swimming, continue to provide track, continue to provide education in buildings, where the boiler will work every day, and to improve our safety and security.”
The district will ask voters to approve the technology levy a year before it is set to expire, giving the district another year to seek approval if it does not pass in August.
“If we don’t do this, we either have to quit using technology – because our entire technology program is funded out of this – or we have to find money in the general fund and cut something else in order to maintain our technology program,” Magnuson said.
If approved, the technology levy would increase to about $3.4 million annually.
According to a district estimate, taxes for the owner of a home valued at $331,800 would increase by $18 annually as a result of the technology levy renewal. Taxes for the owner of the same house would increase by another $209 annually should the bond referendum pass.
“That’s not peanuts,” Magnuson acknowledged. “We wouldn’t bring something like this forward, particularly in these economic conditions, if we didn’t think these were really important items for our students.”
Board Chair Anne Casey agreed.
“It feels like a big ask,” Casey said.
However, she said asking voters for approval is part of the public process.
She concluded, “Now our job is to go out and educate the voters on what it is we need, so the work begins.”
