Following interviews with finalists, the St. Louis Park School Board appointed applicants Sarah Davis and Virginia Mancini to join as members to replace two individuals who resigned.
The board voted March 2 during a special meeting at Lenox Community Center in St. Louis Park to appoint Davis and Mancini. State law requires a 30-day waiting period before they can join the board. The waiting period allows residents who oppose an appointment time to stage a petition effort to undo an appointment.
The board plans to swear in Davis and Mancini during a meeting April 12.
Davis is executive director of the nonprofit Legal Rights Center. She is an attorney, restorative practitioner and community advocate who works with youth, according to a biography from the school district. Davis and her wife have two children, one of whom will begin kindergarten this fall, according to the biography. They have lived in St. Louis Park nearly nine years.
Mancini, a St. Louis Park resident since 2004, has worked for more than two decades as a secondary English language arts teacher. She has been a finalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year and has been awarded the Education Minnesota Human Rights Award. She also won the WEM Foundation’s Synergy Leadership Award in Educational Excellence. Former Gov. Mark Dayton appointed her to the Board of School Administrators as a classroom teacher representative in 2018. She has served in positions in he state and national teachers’ unions and is currently chair of the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission.
The two appointees will replace Laura McClendon and Mary Tomback. McClendon resigned suddenly in January. She has not provided a reason for her decision. Tomback then resigned last month, despite winning re-election last November, due to the strength of the field of applicants to fill McClendon’s seat, she said.
She wrote in a letter to Board Chair Anne Casey, “I was looking forward to serving on the Board for the upcoming four years, and then I saw the profoundly impressive credentials of the applicants for the current board vacancy. ALL of the finalists for the position would bring significant and relevant experience, fresh perspectives and undeniable passion to this work. I have been grateful for the opportunity to use my voice, and now is the time to make space for other important voices.”
From a field of nine candidates, the board had narrowed the number of finalists to five. Along with Davis and Mancini, Jim Leuthner, Bruce McLean and Melissa Vogt won interviews with the board for the position. The board conducted the interviews March 2 before making the appointment decisions.
“I am excited to welcome Sarah Davis and Virginia Mancini to the Board,” Casey said in a statement. “Both of them bring community leadership experience and professional expertise that will benefit the Board as we work to achieve our mission.”
She expressed gratitude for all applicants who expressed a willingness to serve.
“Each one of them brought unique experiences and perspectives that would make them valuable board members,” Casey said. “I hope all of them will consider running in a future school board election. The St. Louis Park community is truly fortunate to have so many dedicated and talented people who are excited to serve.”
Both appointees will face a special election in November if they wish to continue in their roles.
McClendon’s term is set to expire at the end of 2023 while Tomback’s term runs through 2025. The appointees could run for either seat or none. Qualifying residents of the district can also run for the seats.
Following the special election for the two seats, four board seats will be up for election in 2023.
