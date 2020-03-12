Galaxy Drive In along Highway 7 in St. Louis Park is slated to reopen in April.
The restaurant, which featured “Galaxy Burgers,” “Space Dogs,” sandwiches, chicken and ribs, malts and other classic drive-in fare, closed in 2015. Steve Schussler, who created the Rainforest Café concept, had opened the spot at 3712 Quebec Ave. S. in 2012 after closure of the former Wagner’s Drive-In.
Before a March 4 announcement that the restaurant would re-open with “new passionate operators,” the Galaxy Drive In Facebook page had not included a post since August 2016. That post had claimed that the restaurant had not opened for the season that year because of construction on Highway 7 and had asked followers to “stay tuned!” Comments on the 2016 post in following years claimed a past re-opening that did not occur.
However, the March 4 post said, “Let all of Minnesota know we are very happy that Galaxy Drive In will be opening in April!”
In a March 6 post, a post to the page said, “The Schussler Creative team along with Mark Saliterman and his team from Clay’s Restaurant in Rockford, MN are proud to announce the re-opening of Galaxy Drive In coming mid-April!!”
Saliterman is the chairman of VisionBank in St. Louis Park, which owns Clays Restaurant.
A separate Facebook page with the name “Clays Galaxy Drive In” dates to Feb. 24. In a March 5 post, that page said, “We are proud to announce the reopening of the Galaxy Drive In in the very near future! In the coming weeks we will be posting updates on progress, the menu, and all things Galaxy! Bringing back this gem to the St. Louis Park community is an honor and the team at Clays is thrilled and excited! Make sure to follow, like and share the news with your fellow human (and alien) friends!”
The post added, “Stay tuned!!”
The next day, the Clays Galaxy Drive In page announced a new website, claysgalaxy.com, and said a grand opening date and new menu items would follow.
Although the menu still had been listed as “Coming Soon” as of press time, an “About Us” section lists many of the same type of food items previously sold at the location, including steak burgers, hot dogs and malts.
The drive-in’s new logo resembles the restaurant’s previous logo but with the word “Clays” added. Like the previous iteration, the new restaurant would welcome “four legged friends,” meaning dogs.
The location has been a drive-in since 1951, when construction began on the original Dairy Mor. It became Buds Big Boy and the Oak Hill Drive-in before transitioning to Wagner’s Drive-In in 1979. Schussler, whose restaurant concept business is based in Golden Valley but who also has worked in a location across Highway 7 from Galaxy Drive In, bought the property in 2009. He will continue to own the site while the operators will lease the space, according to a published report.
