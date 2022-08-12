St. Louis Park’s green building policy now requires certain developers to use an outside rating organization to help show their projects meet city environmental standards.

Since 2010, the city has required developers that receive financial assistance from the city or propose plans that require certain zoning approvals to meet a green building policy.

