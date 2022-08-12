St. Louis Park’s green building policy now requires certain developers to use an outside rating organization to help show their projects meet city environmental standards.
Since 2010, the city has required developers that receive financial assistance from the city or propose plans that require certain zoning approvals to meet a green building policy.
The city has updated its requirements several times, most recently this summer. The latest revision, mandating the use of third-party rating systems plus a variety of standards in a city list, requires elements “that more closely reflect the city’s goals and values,” according to a city staff report.
The revisions are intended to streamline the process while providing more flexibility for the developer and a more consistent framework, the report adds.
“A higher performing and more sustainable building will provide benefits to the community for many decades,” the report says.
However, the developer must pay for the certification by the third-party rating system as well as each of the environmentally friendly techniques selected. The city report notes that may result in requests for larger amounts of financial assistance.
That issue arose during City Council discussions last spring.
“A few council members expressed discomfort with the notion of developers using the green building policy to justify larger (tax-increment financing) requests, stating that developers would benefit financially from implementation of the policy and therefore should not be requesting or approved for larger amounts of financial assistance from the city for specific projects,” the report says.
It adds that some of the techniques, such as healthier soils, reduced pollution and better storm water management, benefit the community.
The city can waive the requirements if a developer can show “a compelling public purpose” to do so, such as a supply chain problems for solar power delaying the completion of a project.
Councilmember Larry Kraft said he believes developers will be able to benefit from the requirements without seeking more city financial assistance since they will be able to market the buildings as sustainable.
“This is for their best interest in the long-term as well,” Kraft said of the impact of the requirements on developers.
The third-party rating systems, like LEED or the state’s B3 guidelines, are generally broad and cover many sustainability areas like water, energy, waste and materials, according to St. Louis Park Sustainability Manager Emily Ziring.
Additional requirements from the city cover council priorities, like renewable energy, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, deconstruction and salvage rules, organics collection, soil management and storm water management.
Buildings account for the majority of emissions in St. Louis Park, according to Kraft.
“This is really important, especially as new development happens,” he said before council members acting as the Economic Development Authority approved the revised policy.
Councilmember Tim Brausen chimed in, “If we want to continue to lead and be successful in meeting our climate action goals, we’re going to have to do this and much more.”
Other peer cities are beginning to join St. Louis Park in enacting similar requirements, Councilmember Lynette Dumalag noted.
Councilmember Margaret Rog, who presides over the EDA, asked staff members how close the policy changes move the city toward its climate action plan goal that all new construction in the city be net-zero by 2030, meaning that a building does not use more energy than can be supplied through renewable sources.
Ziring responded that the standards are moving the city toward the goal as the rules become more stringent over the years.
“In the absence of any kind of state change in the building code toward a net-zero policy, this is really the best tool that we have,” Ziring said. “We really look to this as being an opportunity to really push the envelope.”
