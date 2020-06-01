The St. Louis Park City Council conducted a closed emergency meeting May 29 to discuss future response procedures regarding civil unrest.
State law allows meetings to be closed for discussions about security matters, according to Minnesota Newspaper Association attorney Mark Anfinson.
Further information about the discussion is not available.
The meeting followed fires and looting in Minneapolis May 27-28.
St. Louis Park police and fire departments have a mutual aid agreement with all Hennepin County cities but did not receive a request from Minneapolis for assistance, St. Louis Park spokesperson Jacque Smith said.
Asked whether any looting or property damage had occurred in St. Louis Park during that time frame, Smith provided details about burglaries in the early morning May 28.
Eight suspects were arrested for burglary around 4 a.m. May 28 at the Frontiersman, a gun store at 6925 Wayzata Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
No more information was immediately available about the incident.
There were other incidents during the early morning hours that involved burglary of businesses, including cell phone shops. Three suspects reportedly stole Apple watches from a T-Mobile store at 4:50 a.m. May 28. A burglary at a Verizon store occurred at about 6:50 a.m. May 28. Smith did not provide details of any incidents the following day.
The St. Louis Park Police Department closed westbound Minnetonka Boulevard at France Avenue in St. Louis Park May 30. Highway 7 remained open.
The St. Louis Park Police Department issued a statement May 31 thanking residents for honoring the city’s curfew and reporting suspicious activity.
The statement said, “The police department answered more than 180 calls for service overnight Saturday into Sunday, which is double the daily average. Nevertheless, there were no serious incidents related to the unrest in Minneapolis. On another note, residents should be assured that the St. Louis Park Police Department is aware that activists and extremists from outside the state are staying in metro area hotels. The police department is closely monitoring activity at St. Louis Park hotels as a result.
“The St. Louis Park Police Department’s community-oriented policing model relies on a trusted partnership between the police department and the community, and that was on full display last night. Understanding that the impetus for this activity was the unjust death of George Floyd, our police department will continue its work on building trust in the community and helping to dismantle the systems of racism that contributed to current events.”
St. Louis Park Police Chief released a message the previous day addressing protests and unrest.
“The actions of the four Minneapolis Police Department officers involved in the death of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd were horrific and appalling to all of us at the St. Louis Park Police Department,” Harcey wrote. “We pride ourselves on our commitment to community-oriented policing and procedural justice to build trust with the community we serve. We value the sanctity of life and treat everyone with respect and dignity.
“We know that for many in our community, the scenes from Minneapolis and St. Paul in the past several days have been deeply unsettling and frightening. Some activity has spilled over into our community and will likely continue to do so over the coming days.”
The St. Louis Park Police Department brought in additional staff to increase the police presence in the city and is coordinating with other agencies in case they need more resources, Harcey said.
“As a police department, we will not interfere with anyone’s right to free speech and assembly,” he wrote. “We are committed to providing people with the space they need to demonstrate peacefully.
“As law enforcement, our first obligation is to protect the sanctity of human life. That value will be upheld while at the same time we will not allow unlawful behavior or the destruction of property. That behavior threatens the safety of all residents and the stability of our community.”
Harcey encouraged residents with questions or concerns to call the department’s nonemergency number at 952-924-2618 or to call 911 for emergencies.
