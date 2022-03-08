St. Louis Park continued its advocacy for progressive legislation by giving the city’s formal blessing to the Medicare for All Act and the Minnesota Health Plan.
The council voted unanimously for a resolution that states the council “affirms that health care is a human right” and therefore supports the bills.
According to mnhealthplan.org, the Minnesota Health Plan “would be a single, statewide plan that would cover all Minnesotans for all their medical needs.”
Approximately 250,000 Minnesotans do not have health insurance and many others who have insurance still cannot afford medical bills even after paying high premiums, the advocacy website for the Minnesota Health Plan says.
“The MN Health Plan would eliminate the problem of un-insurance and under-insurance,” the website says. “It would replace our costly insurance system with healthcare for all. Equally important, it would reduce the need for costly medical care through public health, education, prevention, and early intervention.”
About 50 legislators have expressed support for the plan, but the bill is likely to face opposition in the Republican-led Minnesota Senate. Instead, Republicans have focused this session on extending a state reinsurance program that helps lower premiums for people using private companies in the individual health insurance market.
Councilmember Margaret Rog raised the council resolution supporting the Minnesota Health Plan at the state level and Medicare for All nationally.
The rates of uninsured individuals in the two zip codes that include St. Louis Park are much higher for people of color than for white residents, Rog said.
According to the resolution, the State Health Data Assistance Center showed that in 2021, fewer than 2% of white residents of the 55416 and 55426 zip codes had been uninsured while 4.6% of American Indian residents, 6.65% of Black or African American residents, nearly 8% of Asian residents and more than 15% of Hispanic or Latinx residents were uninsured.
The Minnesota Health Plan would increase access to mental health services for everyone in the state, helping address the increasing complexity and number of mental health challenges to which public safety personnel in St. Louis Park have responded, Rog said.
The resolution addresses the mental health issue and says “many St. Louis Park residents with health care coverage still cannot afford the care they need due to co-payments, deductibles, and care not covered by insurance.”
The document also says that “health insurance costs are a financial barrier to the growth and expansion of St. Louis Park businesses, which employ and serve residents and contribute to the vitality of our city.”
St. Louis Park will pay more than $2.8 million this year for health insurance for its employees, the resolution notes. It says that “the Minnesota Health Plan and Medicare for All Act would reduce costs, expand coverage, and guarantee health care for all residents of St. Louis Park.”
Rog said, “The Minnesota Health Plan will reduce health care costs for cities, which means more funds will be available for other programs and projects and/or lower tax levies.”
Resident Hilary Beste, who identifies as a DFL activist, called in to support the resolution. She said she and her husband had long lacked health insurance since employers did not offer it, or they had to spend $11,000 a year for it on the health insurance market.
“Now I have Medicare,” she said. “I feel like I have been so fortunate. But I have known for a long time that I know more deserve health care coverage than the people who work at McDonald’s or Walmart or the people who are unemployed.”
Beste added, “The fact that most bankruptcies in America are connected to medical bills while those people are employed and have commercial health insurance and that the GoFundMe site is America’s rescue methods to cover health care emergency costs is heartbreaking and inhumane.”
Online fundraising efforts force users to compete with each other for financial help depending on how tragic their individual circumstances are, Beste said.
“This has to change,” Beste said.
Many artists, actors, authors and musicians do not have insurance or have to spend time working on the side for a retail business that offers health insurance instead of working creatively, Beste said.
The city received 15 messages supporting the city resolution.
While Rog acknowledged she initially did not think the city should take a stand on the issue, she said residents in support of a resolution persisted in their advocacy.
“Once I saw the opportunity to address racial disparities, mental health care access and improve the budget situation in our city, I couldn’t unsee the relevance of the Minnesota Health Plan to the things we care about deeply in this community,” Rog said.
She also observed, “We’ve made it clear that we as a council believe local government does have a role to play in elevating issues that matter to our residents to the state and national level.”
Councilmember Larry Kraft pointed to levels of health care spending in the United States that he said research indicates are higher than in western European countries with universal health care.
“Yet we have worse outcomes,” Kraft said.
Mayor Jake Spano chimed in, “It’s so time-consuming and laborious to navigate the system that we currently have.”
He said requiring a person to have a job or money to support their health is morally wrong.
Spano said, “I’m going to be supporting this for a simple reason, which is I do not believe that your life should be tied to your pocketbook.”
