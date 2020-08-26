St. Louis Park has repealed its controversial crime-free, drug-free housing ordinance but will be able to take some action against landlords in response to public safety concerns.
The St. Louis Park City Council finalized the changes Aug. 17.
The ordinance, through which the police department had ordered landlords to terminate leases on a third strike in the case of disorderly use or immediately in relation to drug possession and other alleged crimes, launched in 2008. Due process concerns raised in the media prompted the council to suspend notices of violations in late 2018. However, other aspects of the ordinance, like an addendum to leases in the city that warns residents that they could be evicted for violations, remained in effect.
A task force that studied the issue throughout 2019 recommended either modifying the ordinance to eliminate a requirement for landlords to terminate tenants’ leases when ordered to do so by the city or repealing the ordinance. In June, all council members said they favored the second option.
However, they still debated the provisional licensing requirements extensively during an Aug. 3 council meeting.
The change the council approved states that the city has the right to change rental licenses to provisional status in response to “ongoing public safety concerns, without regard to the number of reported incidents.” It also allows landlords and tenants to appeal the decision before the provisional license takes effect.
Councilmember Anne Mavity said the crime-free, drug-free ordinance had been “criminalizing behavior in a nontransparent way that was really having long-term harm on individuals.”
However, she expressed concern that police would still have a role in housing under the provisional licensing plan. She objected to a section of the revised language referring to police contacts in considering whether a substantial public safety concern exists on properties.
The revised language says, “Police contacts counted to determine whether a provisional license is required that may be considered to determine whether there are substantial on-going public safety concerns include disorderly use activities, criminal activity and drug-related criminal activity.”
Mavity suggested a scenario in which biased individuals could call police on boisterous African American teenagers multiple times, leading to a potential provisional license and prompting the landlord to ask the family to leave.
“That’s what was the problem with our crime-free ordinance is it was causing people to leave, even before they were evicted,” she said.
City Manager Tom Harmening said that in his time as city manager, the city has only issued one provisional license to a property on Minnetonka Boulevard.
“I’m not talking about a loud party or a loud, boisterous group. Harmening said. “I’m talking about gunfire and serious drug activity. We worked with that particular property owner, doing our best to not issue a provisional license, but we ended up doing that, and it worked.”
He said the city’s inspections department, known as the Building and Energy Department, would not have any way of determining public safety issues at a particular property unless informed by the police department about calls. Determinations about licenses would be handled on a case-by-case basis regarding the nature of the safety concerns, Housing Supervisor Michele Schnitker added.
Police meet weekly as a group with inspections and fire department staff to discuss quality-of-life issues, Police Chief Mike Harcey said.
Mavity said such collaboration should happen, but she asserted that describing police contacts in the city code for the licenses is not necessary.
“I think it sends the wrong message,” she said.
Given current discussions on the future of police, Mavity added, “I would suggest that there’s no place to say police need to be involved in housing licensing. They need to be involved should a problem occur. I don’t think they should be involved in the licensing process.”
However, Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “With all due respect, Councilmember Mavity, I’m concerned that we demonize the police when we talk about extricating them completely from this area.”
The ordinance was adopted due to landlords who had not been responding to public safety crises on their properties, Brausen said. The provisional licensing system will allow the inspections department to deal with such problem properties.
He added, “How is the city going to know about them if the police don’t share data with the inspections department?”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said Mavity had valid points, but said, “When we take police completely out of the equation what ends up happening is the renters – who are the very people that we’re trying to advocate for, who are predominantly people of color – then cannot be helped by the police.”
The repeal of the ordinance eliminates many of the problematic parts of the city code, including action based on a specific number of police contacts and a lack of warning, Mohamed said. The provisional licensing plan is necessary to ensure renters are safe and happy in their communities, she added.
The changes scale back police involvement but allow police to provide publicly available information identifying an overall problem, rather than an individual incident, that needs to be addressed, Mayor Jake Spano said.
Mavity proposed an amendment eliminating the section relating to police contacts, but that motion failed 5-2, with Councilmember Larry Kraft joining her. Ultimately, all council members then voted for the changes as proposed. They will go into effect Friday, Sept. 11.
