Programs to rehabilitate housing for low-income individuals and a land trust program will benefit from this year’s Community Development Block Grant for St. Louis Park.
The funds come from the federal government, but cities have a say in how they are used. Although the total amount this year had not been announced, the city proposed last month to spend more than $163,000 on the housing programs based on the amount received last year.
The national goals of the program are to benefit people with low and moderate incomes, preventing or eliminating slums or blight or meeting an urgent community development need. Some funds can also be used for public services.
St. Louis Park has a history of using the money to upgrade the housing stock for low-income families or for affordable homeownership. The city no longer awards money to social service agencies directly as Hennepin County began using some of the grant funds for such agencies throughout the county in 2018. St. Louis Park sent a letter to the county asking that some funds go to the St. Louis Park Emergency Program, or STEP, this year.
Due to complicated federal rules for multifamily properties, St. Louis Park now focuses its proposals on work benefiting single-family homes.
This year, the city proposed providing $30,000 to Homes Within Reach, an affordable housing land trust. The organization sells only the house itself to low-income homebuyers while maintaining ownership of the land, thus making purchases of homes more affordable. The organization has bought, rehabilitated and sold 19 homes in the city since 2006.
The rest of the funds, about $133,500, would go toward loans to rehabilitate housing for low-income owners. The county administers the program, which provides up to $30,000 in forgivable loans to bring homes up to code and to address maintenance issues. There is currently a waiting list with dozens of applicants in the county seeking the loans.
Benefits of homeownership debated
The St. Louis Park City Council focused on the work of Minnetonka-based Homes Within Reach before approving the recommendations last month.
Brenda Lano, executive director of Homes Within Reach, said during a public hearing that many people in the hospitality industry, such as employees at hotels and restaurants, struggle to find affordable homeownership opportunities in the area.
The land trust model is an effective tool to help hardworking people live in the communities they serve, Lano said.
“When homeowners are stabilized, we see that they have a better quality of life,” she said. “They’re more involved in their communities, they become active, they become great citizens.”
Lano argued that homeownership reduces crime.
“They’re invested in the community,” Lano said. “They’re going to take care of those homes.”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed took issue with the characterization, saying it “puts down renters” and creates a hierarchy of homeowners above renters.
“They still are citizens, and they still are greatly invested,” Mohamed said of renters who cannot afford to buy a home or who are saving for a future purchase.
Lano responded, “You are very correct. Homeownership isn’t for everyone. There are people because of the circumstances in their life, the choices that they make, that prefer to be renters. They want the mobility, but I use the words that I use because those are the studies behind the model.”
She added, “The opportunity to give people that chance to have homeownership, if they want, should be there for everyone, regardless of what they choose to do for a living.”
On the last point, Mohamed said, “A thousand percent behind you on that.”
She said she overall supports the land trust model.
“I’m very, very happy with the work that you do,” Mohamed said. “It’s really difficult to find a house in St. Louis Park. ... Homeownership is not affordable, and what your program does is it makes it affordable.”
Everyone on the council agrees that homeownership can build wealth, she added.
Lano noted her organization also seeks to make homes they purchase energy-efficient and healthy homes.
“Our goal is to provide our homeowners an opportunity to be successful homeowners in a home that they can be in for a long time,” Lano said. “We rely on the help of communities like St. Louis Park because without your commitment to affordable homeownership, we can’t do this.”
The average home in St. Louis Park is valued at $326,000. But since the land trust maintains possession of the land itself, the organization resold two homes in the city last year for about $155,000 each.
Of the support from the city, Lano said, “You’re showing your local workforce that you appreciate them and you want them within the community.”
